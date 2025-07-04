USA survives Canada after tough offensive performance from Koa Peat

The United States overcame a poor offensive game by Arizona signee Koa Peat and survived Canada 108-102 in the quarterfinals of the Under 19 FIBA World Cup in Switzerland on Friday. Team USA led by as many as 13 in the first half and rallied after trailing by five in the second to advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Peat finished with seven points on 3-13 from the field and 1-2 from the free throw line, which was the first time he failed to score in double figures in the U19 World Cup, 11 rebounds and one assist in 6:47. Peat continuing to be dominant on the boards is encouraging that he can contribute when he is not scoring.

The United States led for 31:28 to 6:53 for Canada in the 40-minute game. Team USA led 30-24 after one quarter as Peat scored four points and had four rebounds. The United States took its biggest lead, 63-50, with 6:28 remaining in the first half. Canada cut their deficit to 61-54 at halftime.

The Canadians continued their run by scoring the first nine points in the third quarter to take a 63-61 lead. Canada took its biggest lead, 69-64, with 6:12 remaining in the third quarter. The United States answered with a 12-2 run to take a 76-71 lead with 2:46 left in the third quarter.

Team USA led 79-78 at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter remained a one-possession game until Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia, who Arizona was a finalist for, made a three-point shot with 6:36 left to extend the USA lead to 93-89.

Canada got within one possession on several occasions after Khamenia's clutch shot but was never able to tie or take the lead. Tommy Lloyd leads Team USA into the semifinals on Saturday versus the winner of the game on Friday between New Zealand and tournament host Switzerland.