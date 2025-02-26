Utah at Arizona basketball: Odds, Series History and Television

Arizona hosts Utah on Wednesday night in the penultimate 2024-25 home game. Arizona State is at McKale in the final home game of the 2024-25 season on March 4. Utah has become nearly a must-win has become a must-win after the heartbreaking loss to BYU on Saturday. Arizona is the first game for Utah under Interim head coach Josh Eilert.

Utah lost 75-72 at Central Florida on Saturday to end a two-game winning streak. The second-to-last win for former head coach Craig Smith was a 74-67 victory over then-number 17 Kansas on February 15 in Salt Lake City. Utah is 1-3 versus ranked teams this season. All of Utah's games versus ranked teams were against Big XII opponents.

The Utes have struggled versus top teams this season. Utah is 2-8 versus teams in the NCAA Net Ratings in quadrant one and 2-4 against quad two opponents. Conversely, Arizona is 7-7 versus quad-one opponents and 2-2 against teams in quadrant two.

Utah is led by senior guard Gabe Madison, who averages 15.8 points per game. Forward Ezra Ausar is the only other Ute averaging double figures per game at 11.7. Arizona has a big edge offensively averaging 81.6 points per game which is 30th nationally. Utah is 143rd nationally averaging 75.1 PPG.

Utah at Arizona FanDuel odds

Arizona is a 14.5-point favorite per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking Utah and the points is -102 and laying the points with Arizona is -120. Utah is +920 on the money line and Arizona is -1,700. The over/under for Utah at Arizona is 152.5.

Betting trends

Utah is 13-14 versus the point spread this season and Arizona is 15-12. The Utes are 4-10 as the underdog this season and 2-8 against the spread on the road. Arizona is 13-9 as a favorite and 8-6 at home versus the spread. Ten Utah games have gone over this season and 17 under. Fifteen Arizona games have gone over and 12 under.

Arizona versus Utah Series History

Arizona leads the All-Time Series with Utah 40-31. Arizona is 24-8 versus Utah at home and 33-20 in conference games played in the Western Athletic Conference in the 1960s and 1970s and in the Pac-12 from 2012-2024. Arizona has won three in a row and five of the last six versus Ytah.

The Wildcats have won 13 in a row over the Utes at home and never lost to Utah at McKale Center in the Pac-12. Utah last won in Tucson 68-67 in December 1986.

Utah at Arizona television

Utah at Arizona will tip-off at 7 PM Mountain time on ESPN+. Pete Sousa will call play-by-play and former Stanford coach Jerod Haase is the analyst.

Arizona's next game

Arizona plays a key game at Iowa State on Saturday with a 7:00 PM tipoff on ESPN. A win at Iowa State would significantly improve Arizona's NCAA Tournament resume. Iowa State should be extremely motivated after losing in overtime in Tucson following Caleb Love's halfcourt buzzer-beater at the end of regulation.