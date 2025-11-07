Utah Tech at Arizona: Game time, Odds, Series history and Television

Arizona plays its 2025-26 home opener on Friday versus Utah Tech after a scintillating win over Florida in its season debut on Monday night. Utah Tech won its season opener 81-79 in overtime at South Dakota on Saturday and followed that up with a 110-65 win over small college Bethedesa on Wednesday.

The step up for Utah Tech to Arizona is an enormous challenge. Getting the win on the road at South Dakota can only help Utah Tech play Arizona. Arizona enters the game 10th in KenPom and Utah Tech is 247th. Utah Tech was 7-24 in 2024-25.

Six players average in double figures for Utah Tech. The game against South Dakota is more indicative for the Arizona coaching staff than Bethesda. Five players for Utah Tech scored in double figures in the win at South Dakota. Utah Tech shot 45.2 percent from the field and made seven of 27 three-point attempts at South Dakota.

Guard Chance Trujillo is the Utah Tech player to watch. Trujillo is averaging 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the first two games. Dario Domingos, a 6'8, 261-pound senior forward, averaging 8.0 PPG and 6.0 RPG, will be key for Utah Tech against a physical Arizona front line.

Utah Tech at Arizona Game Time and Television Information

Utah Tech at Arizona will tip off at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on TNT with Spero Dedes calling play-by-play, Greg Anthony providing analysis and Nabil Karim as the sideline reporter.

Utah Tech at Arizona FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is a 31.5-point favorite over Utah Tech on Friday night on the FanDuel Sportsbook. There is no money line available for Utah Tech at Arizona. The over/under for Arizona at Utah Tech is 163.5. Based on Arizona's win over Florida and Utah Tech's first two games, the game on Friday night should be high scoring.

Arizona versus Utah Tech All-Time Series

Arizona won its only game over Utah Tech 104-77 in Tucson in 2022. The Wildcats should win comfortably. Utah Tech will be a more challenging opponent for Arizona than Embry-Riddle in the final exhibition game. Expect Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd to be able to go deep into his bench.