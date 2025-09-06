Weber State at Arizona final odds and predictions

Arizona is a 32.5 point favorite over Weber State with an over/under of 56.5 according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. Arizona is -10,000 on the money line and Weber State is +3000. Texas A&M at -20,000 is the only other team that is a bigger favorite on the money line this weekend than Arizona.

Arizona beat Hawaii 40-6 as a 15.0-point favorite in their season opener. The over/under for Arizona and Hawaii was 55.5. Weber State lost 45-10 as a 26.5 underdog in its season opener at James Madison. The over/under for James Madison and Weber State was also 55.5.

In its only game against a Football Championship Subdivision Opponent in 2024, Arizona beat Northern Arizona 22-10 as a 36.5-point favorite. Arizona was -10,000 on the money line and NAU was +3,000 in their 2024 game. The over/under for Arizona and Weber State in 2024 is 63.5.

The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 95.8 percent chance to beat Weber State. Weber State had a 9.7 percent chance to win at James Madison according to the FPI in their season opener when the game started.

The website DRatings projects a 40.5 to 16.5 Arizona win over Weber State. Projections by DRatings do not expect Arizona to cover and expect that the game will be well below the FanDuel over/under. Week one results from Arizona and Weber State trend towards the under.

Arizona outgained Hawaii 344-290 and had a plus-five turnover margin. Weber State was outgained 458-148 against James Madison and had three turnovers to two for the Dukes. Arizona should dominate Weber State on the line of scrimmage and make it difficult for the FCS Wildcats offensively.

Based on how Weber State played versus James Madison, Arizona should cover the 32.5-point spread. The under also seems like the safe bet. Arizona has some things to clean up, but they face an inferior opponent from their week one win over Hawaii and Weber State takes a step up playing a more talented team.