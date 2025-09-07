Weber State at Arizona Lightning Delay Latest Week 2 Game Status and Updates

The 7 PM kickoff of the Weber State at Arizona game is being delayed by lightning. Arizona Athletics posted at 8:25 PM Mountain Standard Time that the kickoff for Weber State at Arizona will kickoff at 9:10 PM MST and that the gates are open for fans to re-enter Arizona Stadium.

According to Arizona play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries on the game broadcast, this is the first home weather delay for the Wildcats since 2009 against Central Michigan. Arizona had a weather delay versus Wisconsin in 2004.

The game will not start until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike has been located within 10 miles of Arizona Stadium. Weber State at Arizona will be televised by ESPN+ with Ted Emrich calling play-by-play and former Iowa State running back Jeff Woody providing analysis.

The lightning delay adds more lore to Arizona playing Weber State for the first time. Weber State lost its season opener 45-10 at James Madison last week. Arizona defeated Hawaii 40-6. Weber State is accustomed to playing in Arizona bi-annually with games against Northern Arizona annually.

The weather delay is a challenge for both coaching staffs used to a rigid pre-game routine. Arizona and Weber State will have to adjust and have their teams refocus with the adjusted start time. Weber State will play in front of the largest crowd they will play against during the 2025 season.

The attendance for Weber State at James Madison was 24,965. Arizona Stadium seems likely to have a decreased attendance with the lighting delay on Saturday night. Some of the fans who were required to seek shelter could have left Arizona Stadium during the lightning delay.

Updates will continue here and on the Zona Zealots Facebook and X pages as they become available on the Arizona Athletics official social media pages. Weber State at Arizona is not likely to kick off before 7:30 PM MST at the earliest.