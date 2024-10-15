Week nine West Virginia at Arizona given 6-day window
The week nine West Virginia at Arizona game on October 26 was been designated as one of five with a six-day window by the Big XII on Monday. BYU at Central Florida, Utah at Houston, Kansas at Kansas State and Texas Tech at TCU are the other Big XII games on October 26 designated with six-day windows.
Oklahoma State at Baylor will kickoff at 12:30 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+ and Cincinnati is at Colorado with a 7:15 PM MST kickoff on ESPN on October 26. The six-day window allows the Big XII and the networks the opportunity to determine broadcast slots based on the results of the previous week's games.
Arizona hosts Colorado on Saturday at 3:00 PM on Fox. BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech currently lead the Big XII with 3-0 records. BYU hosts Oklahoma State on Friday. Baylor is at Texas Tech and UCF at Iowa State on Saturday. The results of those games will impact the week nine, October 26 schedule.
West Virginia hosts Kansas State on Saturday with a 4:30 PM MST kickoff on Fox. The Mountaineers are 3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big XII. Kansas State at West Virginia could be considered an elimination game in the race for a berth in the Big XII Championship Game. Kansas State is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big XII.
The marque week nine Big XII games appear to be Kansas at Kansas State and Texas Tech at TCU. Kansas and TCU are out of the race for Big XII Championship Game berths, but in the instate rivalry games could be enticing to the networks. Arizona at West Virginia is not a game that will likely impact the Big XII standings.
Houston at Arizona on Friday, November 15 with an 8:30 PM kickoff time on FS1 is the only remaining game on the Wildcats' schedule other than this week versus Colorado with designated time and network in the remaining games in 2024. Networks and kickoff times are more generally announced 12 days before Saturday games.