West Virginia at Arizona: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona hosts West Virginia on Saturday, seeking its 20th consecutive win to begin the season. West Virginia travels to Tucson with consecutive wins over Colorado and Arizona State. Arizona leads the Big XII with a 6-2 record. West Virginia is tied for fifth with Iowa State and Kansas at 4-2 in the Big XII.

Arizona and West Virginia will feature a contrast in styles of play. Arizona is 44th nationally, averaging 74.7 possessions per game. West Virginia is 350th nationally, averaging 66.5 possessions per game. Arizona is seventh nationally, averaging 89.9 points per game facing a West Virginia defense fifth, allowing 63.1.

Arizona cannot afford to look past West Virginia with a huge game at 13th-ranked BYU on Monday night. A win would be huge for West Virginia, entering the game with a 13-6 record and potentially begin to put them in the discussion for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd mentioned in the postgame after the win over Cincinnati on Wednesday that he is focused on West Virginia and the opportunity the game provides on Saturday. Arizona is a prohibitive favorite to defeat West Virginia.

West Virginia at Arizona Game time and television information

West Virginia at Arizona will tipoff at Noon Mountain Standard Time on Saturday on CBS. Spero Dedes is calling play-by-play and Clark Kellogg is the analyst.

West Virginia at Arizona FanDuel Sportsbook odds

Arizona is a 17.5-point favorite over West Virginia per the FanDuel Sportsbook. Taking the points and West Virginia is -102. Laying the points and West Virginia is -120. West Virginia is +1280 on the money line and Arizona is -3500. The over/under 144.5. Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona versus West Virginia all-time series

Arizona has four wins and three losses in its all-time series with West Virginia. The Wildcats beat the Mountaineers in Morgantown and lost to them in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Arizona beat West Virginia in both of the games they played in Tucson.