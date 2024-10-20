West Virginia at Arizona gets late afternoon and national prime time kickoff
West Virginia and Arizona will play for the first time in their program histories with a 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time kickoff on Saturday. The game will be televised by FS1. Arizona returns to FS1 after their losses at BYU and versus Colorado on Saturday were telecast by Fox.
Arizona has a three-game losing streak and West Virginia has lost its last two as both teams enter the game with 3-4 records. Arizona is 1-3 in the Big XII and West Virginia is 2-2. West Virginia lost 28-16 to Iowa State two weeks ago and 45-18 to Kansas State on Saturday.
Arizona's three-game losing streak came on losses to Texas Tech 28-22 on October 5, at BYU 41-19 on October 12 and 34-7 versus Colorado on Saturday. The offense for Arizona has been anemic. Arizona is 100th nationally averaging 23.0 points per game and is 70th averaging 389.4 total yards per game.
West Virginia is 70th nationally averaging 28.4 PPG and 55th posting 406.7 total YPG. West Virginia earned wins over Albany, Kansas and at Oklahoma State. Pittsburgh and Penn State gave West Virginia their other two losses during the 2024 season.
The ESPN Football Power Index gives West Virginia a 52.1 percent chance to beat Arizona. Fan Duel has Arizona as a 2.5-point favorite. Arizona is minus 140 on the money line and West Virginia is plus 116. The over/under for West Virginia at Arizona is 55.5. West Virginia is 53rd in the FPI and Arizona is 70th.
Arizona is 1-6 versus the point spread in 2024. West Virginia is 2-5 versus the spread in 2024, 1-3 as an underdog and 0-1 as a road underdog. This is only the third road 2024 road game for West Virginia. West Virginia lost at Pittsburgh and won at Oklahoma State. Arizona is 0-4 as a favorite and home favorite in 2024.