West Virginia at Arizona: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather, series history
Arizona and West Virginia bring identical 3-4 records into their first-ever meeting in Tucson on Saturday. Arizona and West Virginia have both lost their last two games to go from teams with winning records to a losing one through the first four games of the 2024 season.
West Virginia began Big XII play with wins over Kansas and Oklahoma State before losing at home to Kansas State and Iowa State at home in the last two weeks. Arizona is coming off of blowout losses to BYU and Colorado. Arizona is without five players who began the season as starters.
Arizona has been anemic offensively. The Wildcats are 15th in the Big XII averaging 23.0 points per game. West Virginia is 13th averaging 28.4. Arizona is 13th in the Big XII allowing 27.6 PPG and West Virginia is 14th with opponents averaging 28.7. These are two of the worst teams in the Big XII.
Arizona has an opportunity for goodwill with a win over West Virginia. Both fan bases have been vocal on social media with their teams' 3-4 starts. West Virginia fans have spent six years of mediocrity under head coach Neal Brown who is 34-33 with the Mountaineers.
How to watch West Virginia at Arizona
West Virginia at Arizona has a 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Kickoff. The game will be televised on FS1 with Alex Faust on play-by-play and former NFL running back Robert Smith as the analyst. The Arizona game notes state there is not a sideline reporter for the broadcast on Saturday.
West Virginia at Arizona odds
Arizona is a 3.5 point favorite over West Virginia per FanDuel odds. West Virginia is plus 126 on the money line and Arizona is minus 152. The over/under is 54.5.
West Virginia at Arizona injuries
Arizona is without starting linebacker Jacob Manu and safeties Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes for the remainder of the season. West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray is listed as out, quarterback Garrett Greene, safety Aubrey Burks, defensive linemen Donovan Grayson and T.J. Jackson and running back Jaheim White are questionable.
Tucson Saturday afternoon weather forecast
The Weather Channel forecast for Saturday afternoon is 97 degrees, eight percent humidity, wind out of the southwest at six miles with mostly sunny skies and no chance of precipitation.
Series history
Saturday afternoon is the first time Arizona and West Virginia have played. Kansas State dominated Arizona and West Virginia this season. West Virginia lost 45-18 to Kansas State last week. Arizona lost 31-7 to Kansas State on September 13.