West Virginia defense could be remedy for struggling Arizona offense
The West Virginia defense, which ranks 87th nationally, could be the remedy for a struggling Arizona offense. Arizona is 69th nationally in total offense, averaging 389.4 yards per game. West Virginia is allowing 364.7 total yards per game. The Mountaineers are particularly poor in pass defense which matches up well for Arizona.
West Virginia is 110th nationally allowing 254.3 passing yards per game. Albany and Pittsburgh each threw for over 300 yards versus West Virginia and Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson threw for a career-high 298 yards and tied his collegiate best with three passing TDs.
On Thursday night, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said on his coach's show that the Mountaineers will be without defensive backs Aubrey Burks and Ayden Garnes versus Arizona. Garnes is sixth on West Virginia with 25 tackles and has 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 pass defended in 2024. Burks has 13 and 1.5 TFLs.
The Arizona tandem of quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan gained national acclaim in the season opener when they combined 10 times for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 61-39 win over New Mexico. McMillan set the Arizona single-game receiving yardage record and tied the TD record.
In the six games since the season opener, McMillan has 37 receptions for 476 yards and has been held without a touchdown. McMillan had 10 receptions for 116 yards combined in blowout losses to BYU and Colorado the last two weeks. Teams have been able to double-team McMillan without Arizona having another consistent receiver.
Fifita has locked in on McMillan too often, leading to too many interceptions. Fifita has thrown six interceptions in the last three games and at least one in every game this season. The 10 interceptions thrown by Fifita in 2024 are tied for 10th nationally. West Virginia is 106th nationally with only three interceptions in 202.
West Virginia is 121st allowing 15 TD passes this season. Texas Tech has similar numbers to West Virginia this season allowing 303.1 passing yards per game and 15 passing TDs. Fifita was 28-49 for 301 yards but with no TDs and two interceptions versus Texas Tech. Arizona moved the ball but drives often stalled versus Texas Tech.
Arizona needs to get back on track offensively if it wants to have any chance to earn a bowl berth. The bigger goals for Arizona are gone for the 2024 season. Fifita, McMillan and the rest of the Arizona football team can still create memorable plays and games with five contests remaining in 2024.