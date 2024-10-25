West Virginia will test Arizona with running quarterbacks
West Virginia is the latest team Arizona plays this season that has had success with a running quarterback. Starting quarterback Garrett Greene who is questionable and backup Nicco Marchiol, who is from Chandler have had success during their careers as runners.
Greene leads West Virginia with 471 rushing yards on 76 carries with three touchdowns. Marchiol has 20 carries for 63 yards this season which includes yardage lost on sacks. Oklahoma State had trouble containing Marchiol who had seven carries for 46 yards in a 38-14 West Virginia win in Stillwater.
Marchiol had 15 carries for 72 yards in a 20-13 West Virginia win over Texas Tech in 2023. Arizona has struggled to stop running QBs during the 2024 season. New Mexico QB Devon Dampier had 15 carries for 130 yards and two TDs in a 61-39 win by Arizona in the season opener.
A week after Dampuer Northern Arizona QB Ty Pennington ran 13 times for 39 yards including yardage lost on sacks. Kansas State QB Avery Johnson scorched Arizona with 110 yards on 17 carries in a 31-7 win during the battle of the Wildcats.
Jake Retzlaff of BYU is the only QB who has had mild success running against Arizona in the past three games with six carries for 28 yards. Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks had Tahj Brooks 21 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Arizona has to be able to stop the run versus West Virginia.
Greene is one of three West Virginia players with over 400 yards rushing in 2024. C.J. Donaldson leads West Virginia with 92 carries for 412 yards and is the co-leader with five TDs. Jaheim White has 75 carries for 416 yards and five TDs. West Virginia is 25th nationally and fifth in the Big XII averaging 202.14 rushing yards per game.
Arizona is 71st nationally allowing 144.86 rushing yards per game. The Wildcats are 69th nationally allowing 217.1 passing yards per game. West Virginia is 87th nationally averaging 204.6 passing yards per game. The path to victory for Arizona defensively lies in the numbers.