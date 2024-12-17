What Arizona gets with 2025 QB commit Sawyer Anderson

Arizona added a second quarterback in the 2025 class with three-star prospect Sawyer Anderson on Monday. Anderson, who was previously committed to Purdue. is the 1,108th prospect, 64th QB and 172nd player in Texas in the 2025 class. Arizona signed three-star QB Luke Haugo in the early signing period earlier this month.

Anderson completed 65.1 percent of his pass attempts for 14,674 yards, 153 touchdowns and 25 interceptions with 965 rushing yards and another 13 scores in 53 career games for Dallas Parish Episcopal School during his prep career. Anderson and Haugo have the opportunity to work with new Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege.

Doege was the tight ends coach at Purdue in 2023 under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell who was the lead recruiter for Anderson with the Boilermakers. Arizona was one of 21 power conference programs that offered Anderson. Anderson and Haugo project to compete as the Arizona QBs of the future.

Anderson had a prolific senior season throwing for 5,134 yards and 49 TDs with nine interceptions and is the all-time leading passer in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Arizona now has eight prospects in the 2025 class from Texas, including defensive lineman Porter Patton, who committed to Arizona last week.

Anderson comes from an elite athletic family. Anderson's grandfather Donny who ran for 4,696 yards and 41 TDs and had 209 receptions and 2,548 yards and 14 scores in nine years with the Green Bay Packers that included winning two Super Bowls. Anderson's father Blake was a Colorado Rockies draftee in 1996.

Working with Doege will provide Anderson and Haugo a chance to develop with a rising QB coach. Doege helped Marshall quarterback Braylon Braxton throw for 1,624 yards, 19 TDs and two interceptions and run for 610 yards and four scores in 2024. Anderson and Haugo will likely eventually compete to succeed Noah Fifita at QB.