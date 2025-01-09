What Arizona gets with junior college cornerback Elijah Brown

Elijah Brown became the fourth cornerback to transfer to Arizona during the 2025 off-season on Tuesday. Brown comes to Arizona from El Camino Community College. At 6'2 and 184 pounds, Brown gives Arizona excellent length at CB. Arizona lost five CBs to the 2025 transfer portal.

Ja'Vion Cole from Texas, Michael Dansby from San Jose State and Ayden Garnes who committed to Arizona from West Virginia on Monday are the incoming transfer CBs with Brown for 2025. Arizona has the 29th-ranked 2025 transfer class. As a junior college transfer, Brown is not included in the Arizona class rankings.

Brown had 38 tackles, five interceptions and a fumble recovery for El Camino in 2024. As a high school prospect in the 2024 class, 247Sports ranked Brown as the 207th CB and 196th player out of Harbor City Narbonne. Brown was a versatile player in high school playing CB and wide receiver.

Brown had 55 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdown receptions and 43 tackles, six interceptions, 13 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles during his last two seasons in high school. After playing one season at El Camino, Brown has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Greg Biggins, a National Recruiting Analyst for 247Sports said Brown "showed very good cover skills on the defensive side of the ball. He's a competitive kid who took as many reps as he could and just oozes long-term potential" during the Southern California Preps Showcase in 2023.

Upgrading the pass defense is critical for Arizona in 2025. Arizona was 103rd nationally in 2024 allowing 239.0 passing yards per game, 113th permitting 8.1 yards per attempt, 107th with opponents completing 63.7 percent of its pass attempts and 116th with a 147.46 passer rating against.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have attacked the transfer portal with 22 additions including Brown after losing 31 players since the end of the 2024 season. After finishing 4-8 during the 2024 season, Brennan is facing a pivotal 2025.