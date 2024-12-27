What Arizona gets with Montana linebacker Riley Wilson

Arizona added another highly productive Football Championship Subdivision player with Montana linebacker Riley Wilson announcing his transfer to Arizona on Thursday. Wilson is a two-time All-Big Sky performer with 136 tackles 26.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in two seasons at Montana.

Wilson is the 16th transfer addition for Arizona to its 2025 roster. The 247Sports rankings list Wilson as the 410 transfer and 43rd edge rusher in the 2025 portal. It is not certain if Arizona plans to play Wilson at LB or as an edge rusher. Wilson was the 2,694th prospect, 358th wide receiver and 338th player in Texas in the 2020 class.

Hawaii initially signed Wilson where he spent the first three years of his collegiate career. Wilson had one reception for two yards as a true freshman in 2020. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Wilson had five tackles in 11 games and followed that up with one tackle in four games in 2022.

Wilson became a breakout star at Montana with 53 tackles, 15.0 TFLs, 8.5 sacks and one pass breakup in 2023. Wilson followed up his outstanding 2023 season with 83 tackles, 11.5 TFLs and 2.0 pass breakups in 2024. Arizona gets a productive player who should be ready to contribute in 2025.

Arizona now has two elite FCS LBs. FCS All-American Blake Gotcher from Northwestern State committed to Arizona on December 21. Arizona also has commitments from FCS defensive linemen Deshawn McKnight from Tennessee-Martin and Gotcher's teammate Chancellor Owens from Northwestern State.

Arizona's additions have been impressive, but the Wildcats are still without a defensive coordinator. Former Arizona defensive coordinator Duane Akina has remained on the Wildcats' staff as the secondary coach. Arizona returns second-leading tackler Taye Brown at LB in 2025.

Arizona LB coach Danny Gonzales could be a candidate for defensive coordinator in 2025. Brent Brennan and the Arizona staff have done a good job replacing significant losses on defense after the end of the 2024 season.