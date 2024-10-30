What Arizona gets with recently committed 3-star LB Carter Jones
Three-star prospect Carter Jones became the first linebacker to commit to Arizona in the 2025 class with his recent pledge. Jones is the 1,948th prospect, 181st LB and 178th player in California out of Irvine Crean Lutheran. At 6'0 and 205 pounds, Jones will have to develop physically in college.
Jones has been a productive player throughout his high school career. In 32 career games, Jones has recorded 329 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 9.0 quarterback hurries, 3.0 interceptions and 2.0 passes defended per Max Preps. Jones has 85 tackles, 1.0 TFL and 5.0 QB hurries as a senior in 2024.
Jones is the lowest rated commit in the 2025 Arizona class. With the production he has had in high school, Jones could a be prospect primed to outperform his recruiting rating. Jones flipped from California to Arizona with his commitment to the Wildcats. Arizona LB coach Danny Gonzales is leading the recruitment.lowest-rated
Jones is the third flip in the 2025 Arizona class. Arizona previously flipped three-star prospects, QB Robert McDaniel, who was also previously committed to California, and cornerback Dajon Hinton from Arizona State. McDaniel is the fourth-highest-ranked commit in the 2024 Arizona class.
Blair Angulo of 247Sports states "Jones specifically should be able to carve out a nice role for himself within the box where he can clean up like he has shown to be capable of at the high school level. The physical defender has been a block shedder and sound tackler at Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran, and should be able to carry those traits with him to the next level."
The commonality from Angulo and his 247Sports colleague Greg Biggins is that Jones is a physical player. Arizona is 75th nationally and ninth in the Big XII allowing 152.13 rushing yards per game. The Wildcats allowed over 200 yards rushing to New Mexico, Kansas State and West Virginia in 2024. Biggins likes Jones' toughness.
"He's a true inside 'backer who can stuff the run and is a very physical player...He has worked hard on his overall athleticism and ability to drop and cover over the last year. He's a tough kid who plays hard and has a nice edge in his game."
The physicality Jones will bring to Arizona should instill the culture and mentality defensive coordinator Duane Akina and head coach Brent Brennan want for the Wildcats' defense. Based on the scouting reports from Angulo and Biggins, Jones has the potential to become a foundational player on the Arizona defense.