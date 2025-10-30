What Arizona Receives With Commitment from 3-Star S Jalani Culpepper

Arizona received its first 2027 commitment from three-star, 5'9, 170-pound safety Jalani Culpepper on Wednesday night. Culpepper is the 925th prospect, 76th safety and 104th player in Texas out of Georgetown, East View.

In two seasons on varsity, Culpepper has 62 tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Culpepper also has 65 all-purpose yards, contributing on offense and special teams. Arizona beat out Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and SMU for the commitment from Culpepper.

Culpepper was a highly sought-after prospect who received 11 scholarship offers before entering high school. Arizona safeties coach Brett Arce led the recruitment of Culpepper with Wildcats' head coach Brent Brennan.

With over a year remaining until Culpepper can sign with Arizona, he has the opportunity to continue adding muscle and improving his recruiting ranking. Undersized for a safety, Culpepper would likely move to cornerback at Arizona.

The 2025 Arizona secondary is relatively young. Arizona has five defensive backs on the depth chart who will have eligibility remaining in 2027. The young players on the depth chart show that Brennan, defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, Arce and CBs coach Chip Viney provide young players to compete for snaps.

Culpepper told Rivals, “I feel like I can go in and play early and impact." The commitment from Culpepper is big for Arizona, Brennan and Arce. A dozen other power conference programs offered Culpepper a scholarship.

Rivals quoted Culpepper stating, “Arizona has always been one of my favorite schools...I have visited up there numerous times and have been continuing to grow my connection with the coaching staff." As the first commit in the 2027 Arizona class, Culpepper can help the Wildcats' staff recruit other prospects.

The 2026 Arizona class is 41st nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings and seventh in the Big XII. Four-star CB Xavier Haier is the third-highest rated prospect in the 2026 Arizona class and the top defender committed to the Wildcats.