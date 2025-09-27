What ESPN College GameDay Analysts Said Picking Arizona at Iowa State

ESPN College GameDay analysts unanimously picked Iowa State over Arizona on Saturday. Arizona is playing on the road for the first time in 2025. Arizona enters the game on Saturday with three consecutive wins to start a season for the first time since 2015.

Iowa State has started the season with four consecutive wins for the second straight year. The Cyclones began the 2024 season with seven consecutive wins. Iowa State lost its next two games in 2024 before finishing with a school record 11 wins against three losses.

Arizona is one win away from equaling its total of four with eight losses in its inaugural season under Brent Brennan in 2024. Arizona won one of its five road games in 2024 and travels to Ames with three consecutive road losses. Iowa State has four consecutive home wins.

Arizona being one of the marquee games in week five and being selected as one of the contests forecasted by the ESPN GameDay analysts brings attention to the Wildcats' program. No matter what the outcome is at Iowa State, Arizona has so far, created positive momentum early in the 2025 season.

Desmond Howard-Arizona's defense is better this year, but not good enough to beat Iowa State. Go Cyclones.

Nick Saban- I just like Rocco Becht, I think this guy is a winner. I think they have an experienced team. I think they have a disciplined team. I think Arizona is a lot better. But I like Iowa State.

Pat McAfee-Everything he (Saban) just said.

Kirk Herbstreit-Iowa State because they are at home

Celebrity guest picker- LaVarr Arrington-Cyclones

The line has moved in favor of Arizona. Arizona is a 5.5-point underdog on Saturday at Iowa State after opening -6.5 early in the week. Saturday at Iowa State is the biggest game for the Arizona football program since beating Oklahoma in 2023 Alamo Bowl.