What ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi says about Brayden Burries

ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi provided a scouting report on five-star 2026 combo guard Brayden Burries in a short video posted to X on Tuesday night. Burries will announce his commitment on Wednesday morning between Arizona, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee and USC.

Burries is the 10th-ranked prospect, second combo guard and second player in California out of Riverside, Roosevelt in the On3 Industry Rankings. Burries averaged 27.2 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.8 steals while shooting 55.1 percent from the field, 35.6 percent on three-point attempts and 77.3 percent from the free throw line as a junior and senior.

Burries played 15 minutes, scored six points, was three of his eight from the field, missed his only three-point attempt and had four rebounds, one assist and one steal in the McDonald's All-American Game last week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

With Arizona, Burries would potentially replace the scoring lost by Caleb Love. Love averaged 17.2 PPG this season and improved that number to 24.7 during the NCAA Tournament. Burries would project as a starter or at the very least a key part of the rotation for Arizona in 2025-26.

"Brayden Burries a McDonald's All-American, a five-star prospect and one of the top scorers in the nation. Burries is special because of his winning resume and his ability to score the ball in a variety of ways, the three-point line, the mid-range game, layups and free throws. He'll bring scoring prowess, a high basketball IQ and strength to the college game. " ESPN Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi

At 6'4 and 200 pounds, Burries should be ready to compete physically at the next level. Jamie Shaw of On3 said the thing you notice immediately with Burries is his frame. Shaw stated Burries has a high floor, but his "athleticism could be a question long term."

As an older prospect in the 2025 class and with the high floor mentioned by Shaw, Burries projects to be a significant contributor as a freshman. Burries showed an efficient and versatile game throughout his high school career. Continuing to be efficient and use his high basketball IQ will benefit Burries at the next level.