What LeBron James' son Bryce brings to Arizona

Arizona received its second commitment in the 2025 class on Wednesday from 6'4 shooting guard Bryce James. James is the second son of NBA legend LeBron James. James is the 257th prospect, 46th shooting guard and 30th player in California out of Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.

A three-star prospect in the 2025 class, James is not considered to be the prospect that his older brother Bronny was coming out of high school. Bronny was the 22nd-ranked prospect, fifth-ranked combo guard and fourth player in California in the 2023 class as a consensus five-star signee with USC.

James gives Arizona good size on the wing. Arizona loses guard Caleb Love and forward Trey Townsend after the 2024-25 season. Eric Bossi of 247Sports stated, "James is a plus-athlete who has the potential to be a jump shooter from deep at the next level."

Bossi also stated James was a reserve for Sierra Canyon who averaged just over six points per game but made 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts. Arizona will need shooting next season with Love completing his eligibility. Bossi expects James to be a developmental prospect for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff.

"James averaged 6.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest over 14 games playing for Strive For Greatness on the Nike EYBL circuit. He played 22.0 minutes per game and shot 39.0 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from 3-point range and 64.0 percent from the free throw line." Jordan Divens Max Preps.

Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority reported that they were told one of the reasons James chose Arizona was the ability and patience Lloyd has when developing players. James visited Arizona in November and chose the Wildcats over Duquesne, Ohio State and USC.

The James family has connections to each of the other programs. Duquesne head coach Dru Joyce III played with LeBron James at St. Vincent-St. Anthony in high school, Bronny played at USC and LeBron has always been a big Ohio State fan. The committment from James is a great get for Lloyd.

James joins five-star small forward Dwayne Aristode in the 2025 Arizona class. Arizona now has the 49th-ranked 2025 class. The Wildcats are still heavily recruiting several high-profile 2025 recruits. That includes five-star in-state star Koa Peet and Arizona legacy Alijah Arenas.