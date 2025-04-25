What to expect for Arizona players on day 2 of the NFL Draft

If offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea is selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday night, as projected, Arizona will have a first- and second-round pick in the same year for the first time since 2000. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers on Friday night.

Running back Trung Canidate was the 31st overall selection in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams and wide receiver Dennis Northcutt went one spot later to the Cleveland Browns at 32nd overall as the first pick in the second round.

Savaiinaea is listed as the 24th best remaining player by ESPN, 47th overall among all 2025 projected draftees by NFL.Com and projected as the 75th overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers by Pro Football Focus. Savaiinaea is the only Arizona player projected to be drafted on Friday night.

The 2025 NFL Draft should be the second consecutive year an Arizona offensive lineman is selected in the first two rounds. Jordan Morgan was selected 25th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Morgan played in six games with one start before going on injured reserve as a rookie in 2024.

Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea didn't get picked up in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he shouldn't be waiting around all day Friday. He should be an early Round 2 guy. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) April 25, 2025

"Savaiinaea's feet and pass-blocking technique should keep him in the league for a while, regardless of his position. If he can get stronger, he has a chance to stick as a starter at right tackle or inside for a zone-rushing team." Pro Football Focus

If Savaiinaea is selected 75th by San Francisco, that would be the 11th pick of the third round in the 2025 NFL Draft. Savaiinaea played in all 37 Arizona games over the past three seasons, with 36 starts. A three-star signee with Arizona in the 2022 class, Savaiinaea became a starter in his first game as a true freshman.

Savaiinaea was named to multiple freshman All-American teams in 2022 and earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 that season and in 2023 and honorable mention All-Big XII in 2024. PFF gave Savaiinaea a 75.9 offensive grade on 738 snaps and he allowed four sacks, two quarterback hits, and 10 hurries.