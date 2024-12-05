Where Arizona coaches place in 2025 Big XII recruiter rankings
In the first full recruiting cycle under Brent Brennan as head coach, Arizona signed the 10th-best class in the Big XII. Brennan was the Arizona top recruiter ranking 19th in the Big XII per the 247Sports rankings. The 247Sports Big XII recruiter rankings are listed in order of the average signee not total points.
Per the 247Sports rankings, two of the 2025 Arizona signees are four-star prospects. TCU has the top-ranked 2025 Big XII Class and is tied with Colorado in the conference with six four-star signees. Colorado signed the fourth-best Big XII class overall five-star prospects signed with a Big XII program.
Baylor has the second-ranked class in the Big XII and is tied for third with Texas Tech with five four-star signees. Utah who signed the fifth-best class in the Big XII is the only other program in the conference with at least three 2025 four-star signees. Building a team with blue-chip talent is essential to completing nationally.
Only five coaches on Arizona's current staff ranked in the top 100 recruiters in the Big XII in the 2025 class. In addition to Brennan, running backs coach Alonzo Carter is 20th, offensive line coach Josh Oglesby is 25th, defensive line coach Joe Seumalo is 34th and tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Matt Adkins is 70th.
Coach
Position
Points
Average
Big XII ranking
Brent Brennan
Head coach
83.43
37.65
19
Alonzo Carter
Running backs
84.53
37.17
20
Josh Oglesby
Offensive line
83.76
34.89
25
Joe Seumalo
Defensive line
83.08
33.27
34
Matt Adkins
Tight ends
82.64
18.38
70
Brennan is credited as the secondary recruiter for three-star defensive lineman Mays Pese. Seumalo is the primary recruiter for Pese signing with Arizona. Brennan has never been credited with signing a four-star player in his coaching career. Coaching at Oregon State and San Jose State makes it difficult to sign blue-chip prospects.
Carter is credited with being the primary recruiter for running back Wesley Yarborough and the secondary recruiter for San Francisco OL Losipini Tupou. Carter is a former high school and junior college coach in the East Bay with strong connections there that should continue to help Arizona in the future.
In addition to Tupou, Oglesby is also credited with being the primary recruiter for Arizona OL signees, Sione Tohi, Javian Goo and Louis Akpa. Arizona struggled on the OL in 2025 with multiple injuries. Developing depth will be critical during the 2025 offseason and into the fall.
Seumalo is listed as the primary recruiter for 2025 Arizona signees Kaleb Jones and Pese. Jones, Pese and Junior college transfer and New Zealand native Zac Siulepa are the only DL in the 2025 Arizona class. Arizona did not sign any edge rushers who are classified differently than DL.
Adkins is credited with being the primary Arizona recruiter for four-star quarterback signee Robert McDaniel and three-star tight end Kellan Ford. Ford was offered a scholarship by Brennan literally the day he was born. Brennan's wife and Ford's mother are best friends.
Arizona has some promising players in the 2025 class. For Brennan to turn Arizona into a contender in the Big XII and nationally, the program has to sign more blue-chip prospects and rank higher than 10th in the conference. Competing with the programs in Texas and Colorado will be challenging.