Where Arizona is in bracketology entering final week of the regular season

Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Andy Katz of NCAA.Com project Arizona as a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament entering the final week of the regular season and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Wildcats as a six in his updated bracketology on Tuesday morning. Arizona hosts Arizona State on Tuesday and it at Kansas on Saturday.

Lunardi projects Arizona in East Regional playing 13th-seeded Akron in the Denver Pod. The winner between Akron and Arizona would play the victor between fifth seed Maryland and 12th seed Drake. Duke, Florida and St. John's are the projected top three seeds in the East Regional which is in Newark, New Jersey.

Katz has Arizona as a four-seed in the South versus 13th-seeded Chattanooga in the first round. The projected bracket for Katz does not include sub-regional sites for the first two rounds. Katz has fifth-seeded Clemson projected to play the winner of a First Four game between Arkansas and Nebraska.

The Arizona-Chattanooga winner would play whoever emerges between Clemson, Arkansas and Nebraska. Auburn, Michigan and St. John's are the projected top three seeds in the South Regional that will be played in Atlanta. That would provide Auburn with a huge crowd advantage less than two hours from its campus.

Palm has Arizona as a sixth seed playing against the winner of a First Four game, 11th seeds Arkansas and Boise State in Wichita, Kansas. Ironically Arizona lost to 11th seed Wichita State in the 2016 NCAA Tournament first round after the Shockers won their First Four game over VCU.

Palm has Texas A&M as the third seed in the West playing 14th seed Utah Valley win the winner playing either Arizona, Arkansas, or Boise State in the second round. Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Iowa State are the teams seeded ahead of Arizona in the West Regional which is in San Francisco.

The brackets will continue to evolve with 12 days left until Selection Sunday. Arizona needs to avoid a bad loss to Arizona State and can significantly help their NCAA Tournament resume with a win at Kansas on Saturday. Advancing deep into the Big 12 Tournament would provide Arizona with more high-profile wins that could improve its NCAA Tournament seeding.