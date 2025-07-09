Where Arizona is picked in Big XII preseason rankings by national media outlet

After a 4-8 2024 season, not much is expected from the Wildcats in 2025. The Big XII abolished the preseason poll from its beat reporters, but 247Sports asked writers covering the conference to predict the finish entering the 2025 season.

With 56 new players entering the 2025 season and half the coaching staff entering their inaugural season with Arizona, the 247Sports beat writers picked the Wildcats last in the conference with 35 points. Arizona State was picked last in the 2025 Big XII media poll and won the conference.

Arizona State is the favorite to win the Big XII from the 247Sports beat reporters covering teams in the conference. The Sun Devils received 233 points and five first-place votes. Five different teams received first place votes. Kansas State is picked second with 231 points and five first-place votes.

The Big XII is widely regarded as the power conference with the most parity entering the 2025 season. Although Big XII reporters did not vote on a projected finish, they picked a preseason all-conference team that did not include any players from Arizona.

"16. ARIZONA 35 POINTS

Arizona has a legitimate chance to finish higher despite how poorly the season went last year. Seth Doege was brought in to completely rebuild one of the worst offenses in the country and that should be worth more competitive football at the least. If the offensive line can hold up better than it did last year and Arizona can get a consistent pass rush on the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats will be improved from last season." 247Sports Wildcat Authority

In Doege's first season as an offensive coordinator, Marshall was 37th nationally in 2024, averaging 31.8 points per game and was 70th, averaging 382.8 total yards per game. Doege will be a seminal hire for Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.

Arizona finished 114th nationally, averaging 21.8 PPG and 96th, posting 354.5 YPG in 2024. The Wildcats have to be improved offensively in 2025 to improve. Arizona averaged 17.8 PPG and 326.6 YPG versus power conference opponents in 2024.

The Arizona offensive line gets left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai back after he missed the final six games with an injury. Arizona was 62nd nationally in 2024, allowing 5.42 tackles per loss per game, 91st with opponents averaging 2.33 sacks per game and 97th at 3.82 rushing yards per carry.

Arizona was 90th averaging 5.17 TFLs per game, 93rd with 171 sacks per game and 104th allowing 4.86 YPC. The Wildcats need far better production from its defensive line in 2025 to compete. A healthy secondary that is projected at least as one of the best in the Big XII should help the pass rush.

Arizona and Brennan enters the 2025 season with significantly lower expectations after being picked fifth in the final Big XII preseason poll entering 2024. Earning a bowl berth should be considered a successful season for Arizona after finishing 4-8 in 2024.