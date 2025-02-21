Where Arizona NFL combine invitees project in 2025 NFL Draft

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, kicker Tyler Loop and offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea were recently invited to participate in the NFL Combine from February 24 through March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. McMillan and Savaiinaea are the only Arizona players projected to be drafted in 2025.

McMillan is one of the highest-rated players in the 2025 NFL Draft. At 6'5 and 212 pounds, McMillan brings unique athletic ability for his size. The NFL Mock Draft Database, which is a consensus of multiple sites, currently lists McMillan as the eighth projected selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus lists McMillan third behind Colorado cornerback/WR Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter on its 2025 NFL Draft Big Board. The third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft belongs to the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers hold the third selection.

The Giants seem almost certain to draft a quarterback after releasing former first-round pick Daniel Jones during the 2024 season. Carolina would be a perfect fit for McMillan with QB Bryce Young who was the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young significantly improved in 2024 but needs a number-one WR.

Savaiinaea is listed as the 47th projected player in 2025 by the NFL Mock Draft Database and 73rd on the Pro Football Focus big board. The Arizona Cardinals have the 47th overall pick in the second round and the Las Vegas Raiders hold the 73rd overall selection in the third round.

According to NFL.Com, Arizona needs an edge rusher, defensive tackle, WR, guard and OT. Las Vegas needs a QB, WR, running back, cornerback and DT per NFL.com. Arizona seems like a more likely fit for Savaniinaea per the NFL.Com projections. Expect Savaniinaea to be selected in the second or third round.

Loop is not listed on the NFL Mock Draft Database or Pro Football Focus Big Boards. Only four kickers are listed by PFF. If Loop hopes to be drafted, he will need a big performance at the NFL Combine. Loop had one of the biggest legs in College Football during the 2024 season.

Loop made 18-23 field goals, going 1-2 from 20 to 29 yards, 4-4 from 30 to 39, 7-8 from 40 to 49, 6-9 from 50 plus with a long of 62. On kickoffs, Loop finished fifth nationally in 2024, averaging 64.55 yards and first in the country with 94.64 percent of his kicks resulting in touchbacks.

McMillan and Savaiinaea can become the highest-drafted players from Arizona since running back Trung Canidate was the 31st and last pick of the first round by the St. Louis Rams and WR Dennis Northcutt was the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2000 NFL Draft.