Where Arizona ranks in Big XII in percentage of scoring returning in 2025-26

Arizona is fourth among Big XII teams with 38.6 percent of its scoring returning in 2025-26. Iowa State is first with 49.6 percent of its scoring returning from 2024-25, Houston is second at 49.4 percent, and BYU is third at 38.6 percent.

Forward Tobe Awaka and guards Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso are the only returning starters and primary players from the 2024-25 Arizona rotation. Center Motiejus Krivas, who missed all but eight games in 2024-25 because of injury, also returns for Arizona in 2025-26.

Bradley leads the Arizona returnees and was second on the team in 2024-25, averaging 12.1 points per game. Awaka averaged 8.0 PPG in 2024-25 and Dell'Orso averaged 7.2 PPG. Krivas averaged 7.9 PPG but scored only 63 points total in 2024-25.

Former walk-on Addison Arnold, who scored three points during the 2024-25 season, is the only other returning player for Arizona that got on the scoreboard. Arizona signed six freshman and Harvard transfer Evan Nelson as new additions for 2025-26.

Big 12 returning scoring by percentage:



Iowa State 49.6%

Houston 49.4%

BYU 47.2%

Arizona 38.6%

Texas Tech 36.6%

Colorado 34.1%

Cincinnati 33.4%

TCU 28.1%

Kansas 16%

Utah 10.7%

Oklahoma State 9%

Kansas State 5.9%

Arizona State 1.7%

Baylor 0%

West Virginia 0%

UCF 0% — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 14, 2025

Nelson averaged 8.2 PPG in three seasons at Harvard and a career-high 9.1 PPG during the 2024-25 season. Arizona gains an experienced point guard who can shoot the three efficiently with the addition of Nelson. Nelson has one season of eligibility remaining.

The context of returning scoring in the transfer portal era is important. Arizona lost six players to the transfer portal. Forward Henri Veesaar and guard K.J. Lewis were the only outgoing transfers who were significant contributors to Arizona during the 2024-25 season.

With Nelson the only incoming transfer, Arizona lost far more production at the collegiate level than it added for 2025-26. Five-star freshmen, guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat are projected starters and significant contributors for Arizona in 2025-26.

The five teams that return the most scoring in 2025-26 were also who finished on top of the standings in 2024-25. Big XII odds are not published yet, but Houston is the national co-favorite to win the national championship at +1000 per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas is second-best among Big XII teams at +1700, Texas Tech and BYU are +2000, Arizona is +3000 and Iowa State is +3500. Kansas, who returns 16.0 percent of their scoring from 2024-25, is the only Big XII team among the top 20 nationally not in the top half of the conference in returning scoring.