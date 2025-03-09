Where Arizona ranks in bracketology after conclusion of regular season

Arizona dropped out of a top four regional seed in the latest bracketology update from Joe Lunardi of ESPN. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has Arizona as a six in his update. Arizona could potentially help its NCAA Tournament seeding with a win over Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.

Lunardi dropped Arizona from a four seed entering the weekend to a five in his update on Sunday. Arizona is projected to play the First Four winner between Ohio State and San Diego State in the East Regional as part of a pod in Denver. Lunardi projects fourth-seeded Purdue and 13th-seed High Point as the other teams in Arizona's pod.

Palm still has Arizona as a six seed in the Midwest Region in Milwaukee against another projected First Four game between Boise State and Xavier. A win by Xavier would set up an Arizona reunion with Sean Miller. The winner would play either three-seed Wisconsin or 14th-seed Chattanooga.

James Fletcher of On3 projects Arizona as the five seed in the Midwest. Fletcher projects Arizona to play the winner of a First Four game between Indiana and Xavier. Thirteeth seeded Akron and fourth-seed Wisconsin are the other teams in Arizona's pod in Seattle as projected by Fletcher.

Arizona is likely looking at a 5 seed at the moment. Could be bumped down to a 6 if they lose their first Big 12 Tournament game. — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) March 8, 2025

The Bracket Matrix, a consensus of multiple bracketology websites still lists Arizona as a four-seed. Only 15 of the Bracket Matrix sites were updated on Sunday. More were updated on Saturday, but it is not shown if those were before or after Arizona lost at Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

The remainder of the Bracket Matrix sites were updated on Friday. Arizona will have a big opportunity to add another quad-one win in the NCAA Net Ratings on Thursday if Kansas advances to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Results from the other conference tournaments this week could also potentially affect Arizona's NCAA Tournament seed.