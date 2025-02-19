Where Arizona ranks in bracketology update after beating Baylor

Arizona continues to be projected as a top-four regional seed in the most recent bracketology updates by Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, Joe Lunardi of ESPN and Andy Katz of NCAA.Com. The Arizona win over Baylor on Monday night ended a two-game losing streak for the Wildcats.

Palm updated his brackets before Arizona played Baylor on Monday night. Arizona is projected as the fourth seed in the West Regional, playing 13th seed High Point in Seattle in the first round by Palm. The Arizona-High Point is projected to play the winner between fifth-seeded Marquette and 12th-seeded Yale.

Palm has Arizona as the lowest of the four seeds. Kentucky is the top four seed, followed by Michigan State and St. John's. Florida is the top seed in the West Regional projected by Palm, followed by Wisconsin and Iowa State. Arizona lost at Wisconsin in November, beat Iowa State earlier this month and will play in Ames on March 1.

Lunardi updated his Bracketology on Tuesday morning. Arizona is projected to play 13th-seed Utah Valley in the first round of the East Regional in Denver per Lunardi. UCLA is the sixth seed playing the winner of Oklahoma and San Diego State, who Lunardi projects to play in the First Four in Dayton.

The potential second-round game for Arizona, if it beats High Point, is very intriguing. Arizona lost early in the season to Oklahoma and UCLA. An Arizona game against San Diego State is always fascinating, with two of the most successful West Coast basketball programs playing each other.

Lunardi projects Duke as the one seed in the East and Tennessee as second with Michigan State fourth. The East Regionals will be played in Denver. Kentucky, Purdue and Wisconsin are the other projected three seeds by Lunardi.

Katz also updated his brackets on Tuesday. Arizona is projected as a four seed by Katz to play 13th-seed Lipscomb in the first round of the West Regional. Katz does not project sub-regional sites. Mississippi is the projected fifth seed in the West against 12th seed UC-San Diego in the first round.

Katz projects Florida as the one-seed in the West, followed by second-seed Wisconsin and three-seed Kentucky. Michigan, Michigan State and St. John's are the other projected four seeds by Katz. Houston as a two-seed and Iowa State and Texas Tech as three seeds are the Big XII teams projected higher than Arizona by Katz.