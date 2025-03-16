Where Arizona ranks in bracketology updates on Saturday after loss to Houston

Arizona remains a top-four regional seed from three major bracketologists who posted updates late on Saturday night a few hours after the conclusion of the Big XII Tournament. Houston beat Arizona 72-64 in the Big XII Tournament Championship Game on Saturday night in Kansas City.

Joe Lunardi of ESPN posted his latest Bracketology update at 8:55 PM Eastern Daylight Time which was about 30 minutes after the Big XII Tournament Championship Game concluded. Lunardi projects Arizona as a four-seed in the South Region against 13th-seed High Point in a pod in Denver.

Lunardi has Clemson as the five seed playing 12th-seed Colorado State. The winner between the Tigers and the Rams would play the victor between Arizona and High Point. Lunardi has Auburn, Michigan State and Kentucky as the top three seeds in the South Regional which will be played in Atlanta.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports also projects Arizona as a four seed but in the Midwest Regional in Indianapolis. Crawford projects Arizona to play 13th-seeded Lipscomb but does not specify locations for the first two rounds. Arizona or Lipscomb would play the winner of fifth-seed Mississippi and 12th-seed UC-San Diego.

James Fletcher III of On3 posted his bracketology update on Saturday night at about 10:00 PM Eastern Time. Fletcher III has Arizona with its best projection as a three-seed in the South playing 14th Utah Valley in Denver. Utah Valley is playing Grand Canyon on Saturday night in the WAC Championship Game.

Fletcher III has the Arizona versus Utah Valley winner playing whoever emerges with the winner between projected sixth seed Missouri and 11th UC San Diego. Auburn is the projected top seed in the South by Fletcher III and Michigan State is the second seed. Arizona would be projected to play Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

The NCAA Selection Show is on Sunday at 3 PM Mountain Standard Time on CBS. Arizona would begin play in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday if they are sent to Denver. Lexington, Kentucky, Providence, Rhode Island and Wichita, Kansas also start Thursday. The four other first and second round sites begin on Saturday.