Where Arizona ranks in consensus Way Too Early Top 25s

Surveying eight media outlets that cover college basketball, Arizona has an average way too early 2025-26 top 25 ranking of 17.75 and a median of 18. The rankings will evolve throughout the spring as players continue to enter the transfer portal, make NBA Draft decisions and programs add to their rosters.

Arizona is 18th in the 247Sports way-too-early top 25. The returning players, incoming freshmen, the decision Carter Bryant will have to enter the NBA Draft or return for his sophomore season and what Arizona needs in the transfer portal. Arizona can build a top 10 defense with its 2025-26 nucleus per 247Sports.

Zona Zealots' partner site, Busting Brackets, ranks Arizona 23rd. Cole Amundson is confident in Tommy Lloyd's career record of 112-33, the returns of Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, and Motiejus Krivas and that "Tommy Lloyd will work his magic in the transfer portal."

ESPN ranks Arizona 17th. The projected Arizona starting lineup by ESPN is freshmen Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat, Awaka, Bradley and Krivas. The starting lineup could evolve as early as Wednesday when five-star guard Brayden Burries will announce his commitment,

ESPN discussed Burries' commitment announcement, that Arizona needs "versatile frontcourt player", that it is unlikely for Awaka, Krivas and Peat to start together and "it won't be a surprise to see him assume the role as the team's go-to guy right off the bat."

Media Outlet Arizona Ranking 247Sports 18 Busting Brackets 23 ESPN 17 Fox Sports 14 On3 22 Sports Illustrated 19 Sporting News 7 USA Today 23 Average 17.75 Median 18

Fox ranks Arizona 14th and On3 has the Wildcats 22nd. Fox only lists the 2024-25 team stats and individual leaders. On3 lists the key returnees, additions and departures for each of their way-too-early top 25 teams, with only the top 10 receiving summaries on their 2025-26 outlooks.

Sports Illustrated ranks Arizona 19th. Kevin Sweeney summarized, "While this roster is far from a finished product, there are some strong pieces to build around here." Aristode and Peat "possess game-ready bodies and should be primed for an immediate impact," and Bradley provides a veteran to build around in the backcourt.

Consensus men's basketball way-too-early Top 25 rankings for 2025-26: pic.twitter.com/vD6O8muGXY — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) April 8, 2025

The Sporting News ranks Arizona seventh. Longtime Sporting News writer Mike DeCourcy said do not ask him why K.J. Lewis and Henri Veesaar transferred after they were developed by Lloyd, but said"Arizona has back enough talent – and enough on the way in – to paper over their departures.

Arizona is 23rd in the USA Today Way-Too-Early Top 25. Bradley is projected as Arizona's foundational player next season and as one of the best in the Big XII by USA Today. Awaka, Bryant and Anthony Dell'Orso are mentioned as important returning role players with Aristode and Peat as prized freshmen reinforcements.

Summary

The Arizona roster will continue to evolve throughout the spring. Players have to enter their names into the NBA Draft by April 26 with the withdrawl deadline on June 15. Bryant's decision will loom large. Burries' decision will likely determine what Lloyd does in the transfer portal to find a replacement for Caleb Love.