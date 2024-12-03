Where Arizona ranks in inaugural 2024-25 NCAA Net Ratings
Arizona is 65th in the inaugural 2024-25 NCAA Net Ratings published on Monday. The Wildcats are 3-4 overall this season 0-1 on the road, 1-2 on neutral courts (at the Battle 4 Atlantis) 2-1 at home 0-4 versus quad one, 0-0 versus quad two, 1-0 versus quad three and 2-0 versus quad four.
At Wisconsin, Duke, versus Oklahoma and West Virginia were quadrant one games for Arizona so far in 2024-25. Canisius and Old Dominion who Arizona defeated to begin the season are in the bottom 10 teams of the Net Ratings. Davidson who Arizona beat in their Battle 4 Atlantis quarterinal is 114th in the Net Ratings.
Duke who is 5-2 is fourth in the net ratings, Wisconsin is 8-0 and 17th, West Virginia is 5-2 and 29th, Oklahoma is 8-0 and 37th. Arizona plays UCLA who has started 6-1 and is 16th in the Net Ratings at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on December 14. That will be the last non-conference game Arizona has a chance at a Quad One win.
Arizona is the 11th ranked Big XII team in the net ratings. Kansas who is first in both national polls is the highest-rated team in the net ratings at ninth. Cincinnati is 11th, Iowa State 19th and Houston 20th among the other Big XII teams. Net Ratings do not include strength of schedule, but KenPom ranks Arizona's schedule 25th.
"Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75- NCAA.Com
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353"
Southern Utah who Arizona hosts on Saturday is 5-2 and 153rd in the NetRatings. After UCLA, Arizona hosts 5-2 Samford who is 127th in the Net Ratings and 2-3 Central Michigan who is 113th. All three of those games are quad three opponents which is decent for a mid-major non-conference home game.
Arizona opens Big XII play on December 30 versus 4-3 TCU who is 121st in the Net Ratings. TCU will be another Quad three-game for Arizona. As they traverse through Big XII play Arizona will have far more quad one games than they did in the Big XII. Arizona plays its second 2024-25 Big XII game at Cincinnati on January 4.