Where Arizona ranks in top metric sites following loss to BYU

Arizona remains in a strong position with Selection Sunday less than three weeks away, The ESPN Basketball Power Index, KenPom and NCAA Net Ratings have Arizona near or the same in their metrics following the loss on Saturday night to Brigham Young.

Arizona fell from seventh to eighth in the ESPN BPI. The BPI currently projects Arizona as a four-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona has the sixth toughest strength of schedule and the 45th most difficult remaining strength of schedule. There are four games remaining for Arizona in the regular season.

Arizona hosts Utah on Wednesday, is at Iowa State on Saturday, plays Arizona State at McKale Center on March 4 and finishes the season at Kansas on March 8. Arizona is hoping to hold on to the projected third seed it earned from the NCAA Tournament committee in their early bracket reveal on February 15.

The BPI now projects Arizona to finish with a 20.6-10.4 overall record and 14.6-5.4 in the Big XII. Arizona is still projected to finish second in the Big XII. Arizona and Texas Tech are currently tied for second place in the Big XII at 12-4. Iowa State is in fourth at 11-5.

After defeating Arizona, BYU is now 29th in NET and 26th in KenPom.



Arizona held steady at 9th in NET, and stayed 12th in KenPom.



Arizona remains 12th in KenPom after the loss to BYU. Ken Pom has Arizona eighth in strength of schedule, 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Arizona opponents have an adjusted offensive efficiency of seventh and defensive of 11th.

Arizona remained ninth in the NCAA Net Ratings after the loss to BYU. The Wildcats are 19th in wins above bubble. Arizona is now 8-7 versus quad four, 2-2 versus quad two, 4-0 versus quad three and 4-0 versus quad four. The games at Iowa State and Kansas are the last opportunities for Arizona to earn quad-one regular season wins.