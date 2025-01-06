Where Arizona ranks in week 10 national polls

Arizona is 41st in the Associated Press Top 25 and 35th in the USA Today Coaches poll for week 10. Wins over TCU and Cincinnati impressed enough voters to earn Arizona votes. Arizona received three points in the AP Top 25 and four in the USA Today Coaches poll for week 10.

Arizona beat TCU 90-81 on Monday, then knocked Cincinnati out of the top 25 with a 72-67 win in the Queen City on Saturday. Cincinnati is 33rd in the AP Top 25 and 27th in the Week 10 coaches poll. Arizona plays at West Virginia on Tuesday night. West Virginia is 21st in the AP Top 25 and 23rd in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

West Virginia beat Arizona 83-76 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in November. The Mountaineers are one of four Big XII teams ranked in the Top 25 of both polls. Iowa State is third in both polls, Kansas is 11th in the AP Top 25 and 12th in the Coaches Poll and Houston is 12th in the AP Top 25 and 11th in the Coaches Poll.

Arizona hosts Iowa State on January 27 and plays in Ames on March 1. Houston is at Arizona on February 15 in the programs' only regular-season meeting in 2024-25. Arizona finishes the regular season at Kansas on March 8. The Wildcats are rated significantly higher in the metrics.

POLL ALERT: Unbeaten Tennessee tightens grip on No. 1 in men's AP Top 25; West Virginia, Michigan and Utah State join rankings.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/4NgAfAqNIQ — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 6, 2025

After games that concluded on Sunday, Arizona is 16th in the NCAA Net Ratings. The Net Ratings are the most important metrics used by the NCAA Tournament committee to determine at-large berths and seeding. Arizona will have multiple opportunities to improve its resume playing in the Big XII.

Central Florida is at Arizona on Saturday as the Wildcats return home following their two game road trip. If Arizona gets through this week with two wins, they should be ranked at 10-5 in the week 11 polls. Arizona has won four straight games ahead of its contest at West Virginia on Tuesday night.