Where Arizona Sits in Top 3 for 5-Star PF Cameron Williams

Arizona is in a tight recruitment with Duke and Texas after being named in the top three for five-star Phoenix St. Mary's power forward Cameron Williams. The top three of Arizona, Duke and Texas was released on Friday afternoon. Williams appeared to eliminate Purdue, SMU and USC from his recruitment.

Arizona, Duke, Purdue, SMU, Texas and USC hosted Williams for official visits. Williams visited SMU first during the weekend of August 30. Arizona received the last official visit from Williams during the weekend of October 17.

Williams has not indicated a commitments date. The Basketball Early National Signing Period is Novemer 12 through the 19. Arizona does not have a commitment in its 2026 class. Williams is the fourth overall prospect, top PF and player in Arizona in the 2026 class.

In the last two seasons, Williams has averaged 15.6 points per game, 11.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game. Williams has been an efficient scorer, shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 65.9 percent from the free-throw line, while adding a three-point shot last season, making 17 of 49.

Williams told Rivals he likes the Arizona system and that the Wildcats stand out, being an hour and a half from home. Williams continued that they see him as a Carter Bryant or Henri Veesaar type. How Koa Peat came in and made a high impact, with Williams stating he will be Arizona's best player this year, being important.

Peat is currently projected as the eighth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by The Bleacher Report. That would provide Williams with an opportunity to play immediately as a freshman in 2026-26. Williams is the seventh-best prospect in the 2027 Class per Bleacher Report.

Williams would be a foundational player for Arizona in the 2025-26 class with five-star guard Brayden Burries and Peat likely leaving for the 2026 NBA Draft. Expect a few transfers after the 2025-26 season from Arizona. Arizona also loses seniors Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso after the 2025-26 season.