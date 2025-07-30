Where Arizona transfer linebackers ranked as recruits

Arizona added Blake Gotcher from Northwestern State, Max Harris from Texas State and Riley Wilson from Montana as transfers to its 2025 roster. Wilson was the only one of the three rated as a high school prospect and that was as a wide receiver when he signed with Hawaii.

Gothcher played in 22 games with 11 starts at Lamar in his first three collegiate seasons. His sophomore season with Lamar was the only highly productive one for Gotcher with the Cardinals. Gotcher had 61 tackles and six quarterback hurries in 2022.

Gotcher had 162 tackles, 10.0 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 2.0 forced fumbles, one quarterback hit, one interception and 2.0 pass breakups in his only season at Northwestern State in 2024. Gotcher is the 1.883 transfer and 144th LB in the 2025 portal.

Arizona is the fourth program in as many collegiate seasons for Harris. Harris began his collegiate career at Football Bowl Subdivision Incarnate Word in San Antonio, spent his second season at Louisiana-Monroe and at Texas State in 2024.

Player Previous School HS Rating Transfer Rating Blake Gotcher Northwestern State N/A 0.8300 Max Harris Texas State N/A 0.8400 Riley Wilson Montana 0.8056 0.8600

In two seasons at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with Texas State and ULM, Harris has 123 tackles, 4.0 TFLs, 0.5 sack, one interception, 2.0 pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Harris is the 1,622nd transfer and 124th LB in the 2024 portal.

Wilson had 136 tackles, 26.5 TFLs, 13.0 sacks and three passes defended in two seasons at Montana after being sparingly used as a LB at Hawaii. The 247Sports composite ranked Wilson as the 2,694th 2020 high school prospect. Wilson is the 629th prospect and 60th transfer in the 2025 portal.

The additions of Gotcher, Harris and Wilson add depth to the Arizona LBs. Wilson is the most likely of the three to make an impact for Arizona in 2025. Gotcher, Harris and Wilson are part of a deep group of Arizona transfers from FCS programs.