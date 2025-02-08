Where Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan finished in PFF Top 101 players

Pro Football Focus ranked Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan 13th in its "PFF College 101: The top 101 players from the 2024 college football season." McMillan is the third-ranked WR in the PFF College 101 behind Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter of Colorado and Ohio freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith.

McMillan was third nationally in receiving yards and 13th with 84 receptions. In the season opener versus New Mexico, McMillan set the Arizona single-game record with 304 receiving yards and tied the standard with four touchdowns on 10 receptions. McMillan finished his Arizona career with a program record of 3,423 receiving yards.

McMillan has a chance to be the highest-drafted player in Arizona history. The NFL Mock Draft Database currently projects McMillan as the seventh pick in 2025. Linebacker Ricky Hunley who was selected seventh by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1984 NFL Draft is the highest drafted player in Arizona history.

McMillan received an 84.8 grade from Pro Football Focus during the 2024 season. McMillan was a versatile player for Arizona who had 105 slot snaps and 379 wide snaps in 2024. Although his production was slightly down as the only consistent Arizona receiver in 2024, McMillan finished with 130 targets for the second consecutive season.

Despite his team's struggles, McMillan was still one of the best receivers in the nation this season. He led the Power Four with 1,316 receiving yards while also finishing second with 29 missed tackles forced. McMillan solidified his standing as an elite wide receiver and could be selected among the first 10 players in the upcoming draft." Pro Football Focus

In addition to setting the Arizona program record for receiving yards, finished fourth with 213 receptions and third with 26 TD catches. McMillan became one of the most productive receivers in Arizona history in three seasons while most of the top pass catchers played four years.

McMillan was responsible for 31.3 percent of the Arizona total yards in 2024 when a 14-yard completion on two attempts in included. During a season of struggles, McMillan was often exhilarating. McMillian finished his final season with Arizona recording five games over 100 yards, two of 200 plus and the 300-yard game.