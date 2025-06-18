Where Athlon Sports picks Arizona in 2025 Big XII Standings

Arizona is picked 15th out of 16 teams in the Big XII in 2025 by Athlon Sports, who released their projections on Tuesday. Athlon Sports writer Steven Lassan discussed the disappointment of 2024, the offseason changes and what Arizona needs to do in 2025 to improve in 2025.

The first thing Lassan discussed was Arizona finishing 4-8 in their first season under Brent Brennan in 2024. Lassan opined Arizona returned enough personnel from a 10-win 2023 season to contend for a finish in the top half of the Big XII in 2024. Instead, after a 3-1 start, Arizona finished with losses in six of its last seven games.

The pressure is building for Brennan per Lassan after Arizona underachieved in 2024 relative to its preseason rankings. Lassan began his analysis of the 2025 Arizona team with the hiring of Seth Doege from Marshall as offensive coordinator and the makeover of the roster on offense with transfers.

Arizona added five transfer wide receivers, led by Kris Hutson and Luke Wysong to try and replace the lost production of Tetairoa McMillan, who was the eighth pick of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers as a junior. Lassan projects that Arizona needs more consistency from quarterback Noah Fifita in 2025.

Phil Steele’s projected order for the Big 12 for the 2025 season:



1. Baylor

1. Utah

1. Iowa State

4. Arizona State

4. Kansas State

4. Texas Tech

7. TCU

7. BYU

9. Cincinnati

9. Kansas

11. Houston

12. UCF

12. Colorado

14. Oklahoma State

15. Arizona

16. West Virginia — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) June 9, 2025

Lassan also mentioned the changes Arizona has on defense, led by Danny Gonzales, who was elevated to coordinator from linebacker coach. Lassan mentions the impact injuries had on Arizona in 2024 that caused the Wildcats to allow 33.2 points versus Big XII opponents in 2024.

Injuries hurt Arizona on defense in 2024. Lassan expects the return of Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith and Treydan Stukes to make the secondary a strength for Arizona in 2025. After allowing 180.5 rushing yards versus Big XII teams in 2024, Lassan mentions, "Improving the play of the front is critical for Gonzales."

Athlon Sports picks Kansas State to win the Big XII, with Arizona State second. Arizona plays four of the top five teams in the projected Athlon Sports Big XII standings. Brennan and his staff face a difficult challenge in 2025 after a disappointing 2024 season and a tough upcoming schedule.