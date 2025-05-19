Where ESPN ranks Arizona among all 2025 136 FBS QB situations

Noah Fifita returns for his third year as the Arizona quarterback after a difficult 2024 season. Fifita's numbers regressed in 2024 for multiple reasons. Arizona will have an extremely different look in the passing game in 2025 with All-American wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan moving on to the NFL.

There are 55 programs ahead of Arizona in the ESPN "Ranking all 136 FBS QB situations into tiers ahead of the 2025 season." Fifita is one of the most experienced QBs in college football entering the 2025 season. Even with McMillan, Arizona finished 42nd, averaging 247.9 passing yards per game in 2024.

Locke is entering his fourth season of college football after playing the last two years at Wisconsin. Before playing at Wisconsin, Locke spent the 2022 season at Mississippi State without receiving any snaps. Locke completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,713 yards, 18 TDs and 10 interceptions in two seasons with Wisconsin.

Arizona gains stability with Locke at QB, but Fifita needs a redemptive season for the Wildcats to have success offensively in 2025. Fifita completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts in 2023 for 2,869 yards, 25 TDs and six interceptions in 2023. Fifita dropped to 60.5 percent for 2,958 yards, 18 TDs and 12 interceptions in 2024.

"Tier 10: One more try (seven players)

QB comparison



QB A: 88.0 QBR, 9.84 yards per pass, 8 touchdowns, 4 picks, 19 completions of 20 yards or more

QB B: 59.4 QBR, 6.06 yards per pass, 6 touchdowns, 6 picks, 6 completions of 20 yards or more



QB A has some swagger, right? Well, that's Arizona's Fifita last season when targeting future No. 8 draft pick Tetairoa McMillan. QB B is Fifita when throwing to any other wide receiver." David Hale, ESPN

McMillan was a dominant presence in the Arizona offense in the last two seasons. Arizona should have a more diversified passing game in 2025 without McMillan. Chris Hunter, who was third on Arizona with 35 receptions and second, recording 323 receiving yards and three TDs in 2024, returns for Arizona in 2025.

Hunter is projected to start with Washington State transfer Kirs Hutson and Luke Wysong, who transferred from New Mexico. Seth Doege, who was hired from Marshall, is the third offensive coordinator for Fifita in his three seasons as the Arizona starting QB. This will be a pivotal season for Arizona and Fifita.