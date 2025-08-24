Where Noah Fifita ranks among all 136 FBS quarterbacks

Noah Fifita is the 36th-ranked quarterback in the Football Bowl Subdivision entering the 2025 season, as ranked by Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports. Fifita and the Arizona offense regressed significantly in 2024 in their first season under Brent Brennan.

Arizona was 114th nationally in 2024 averaging 21.8 points per game, 96th, averaging 355.4 yards per game and 42nd, posting 247.9 passing yards per game. Those numbers need to improve in 2025. Arizona also needs more efficiency from Fifita in 2025.

Arizona remade their offensive skill positions entering the 2025 season. Texas State transfer running back Ismail Mahdi was a 2023 All-American as an All-Purpose player. Arizona also brought in projected starting wide receivers Kris Hutson from Washington State and Luke Wysong from New Mexico.

Fifita should have a deeper group of skill position players to work with in 2025. Arizona and Fifita did not have a lot of playmakers other than 2025 NFL First-Round Pick Tetairoa McMillian in 2024. Hutson, Madhi and Wysong should all make plays for Arizona in 2025.

"36. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita ranked among college football’s top quarterbacks entering the 2024 season, but coaching transition and a suspect offensive line prevented the California native from meeting expectations. After the Wildcats averaged only 21.8 points a contest, coach Brent Brennan reset the offense by hiring Seth Doege as the team’s new play-caller. Getting Fifita back to his ‘23 level of performance is the top priority...As a freshman, Fifita threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns to just six picks...Fifita’s completion rate declined by 12 points (72.4 to 60.5) last fall, and his quarterback rating dipped to 126.5 from 165.9. " Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Under Doege, Marshall was 37th, averaging 31.8 PPG in 2024, 70th, posting 382.8 yards per game and 115th with 181.1 passing yards per game. Marshall heavily relied on the run in 2024 averaging 201.69 yards per game.

Fifita had 2,958 passing yards, 18 TDs and 12 interceptions in 2024. Doege is the third offensive coordinator Fifita will have in as many seasons as the Arizona starting QB. After scoring 61 points in the season-opening win over New Mexico, Arizona never scored more than 28 in a game during the 2024 season.

Fifta was named to the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Awards. Despite the regression during the 2024 season, Fifita is still thought of highly nationally. Fifita participated in the Manning Passing Academy this summer.

After Fifita played under three play callers in his first two seasons as the Arizona starting QB, the hope for Brennan has to be that Doege provides stability to Arizona offensively. Arizona is the fifth program Doege is working for in as many seasons.

Dodge was previously the tight ends coach at USC in 2021, an analyst for Mississippi in 2022, and the tight ends coach at Purdue in 2023 before being hired at Marshall ahead of the 2024 season. Arizona could potentially provide stability to Doege as well.

Reports throughout the offseason have been that Dodge and Fifita have built good chemistry working together. If Doege and Fifita do not mesh well on the field, the hot seat for Brennan will increase significantly. Fifita having a redemptive season is critical for Arizona in 2025.