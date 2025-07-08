Where Sporting News ranks Arizona among 2025 Big XII QB units

After Arizona regressed significantly offensively in 2024, the Wildcats quarterback unit is ranked 11th in the Big XII by The Sporting News entering the 2025 season. Noah Fifita is one of 11 returning starting QBs in the Big XII in 2025. Arizona added Bradeyn Locke from Wisconsin as the second-team QB.

Arizona went from eighth nationally with 308.3 passing yards per game in 2023 to 47th and 247.9 passing YPG in 2024. A mostly remade wide receiver corps will be led by incoming transfers Kris Hutson and Luke Wysong as well as returnee Chris Hunter in 2025.

Huston received a lot of praise for how he performed during spring practice and is expected to have a breakout season. Hutson set career highs with 54 receptions for 683 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 at Washington State. Wysong had a breakout season for New Mexico with 69 receptions for 840 yards and one TD in 2024.

Fifita regressed in 2024, but the addition of Locke should upgrade the Arizona depth at QB in 2025. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan had no reliable QB behind Fifita in 2024 when he struggled. Fifita is already fifth in Arizona history in completions and should end the season in the top five in passing yards and touchdowns.

"11. Arizona

Starter: Junior Noah Fifita (21 career starts)

Backup: Junior Bradeyn Locke (12 career starts at Wisconsin)

Fifita had a breakout season in 2023, but he struggled with turnovers last season. Fifita finished with 2,958 yards, 18 TDs and 12 interceptions. He also will have to adjust to life without receiver Tetairoa McMillan...the No. 8 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Second-year coach Brent Brennan replaced offensive coordinator Dino Babers with Seth Doege, a former Texas (Tech) quarterback, as the new offensive coordinator. How will Fifita respond to his third coordinator in three seasons? Braedyn Locke had 18 TDs and 11 interceptions with a 53.6% completion percentage the last two seasons at Wisconsin. He's a suitable backup option. " Bill Bender, The Sporting News

Fifita had by far his best game in 2024 in the season opener against New Mexico with 422 passing yards, four TDs and one interception. All four TDs went to McMillan. It should be a more balanced passing game in 2025 for Arizona. Losing McMillan was huge, but opponents will not be as able to focus on one WR.

Fifita had four games under 200 yards passing and two with more interceptions than TDs in 2024. In all nine games Fifita started in 2023, he threw for over 200 yards and he never had a game with more interceptions than TDs. Fifita needs to return to his 2023 form for Arizona to contend for a bowl game in 2025.

Locke was the primary QB for Wisconsin in 2024 after former Miami starter Tyler VanDyke was lost for the season with a torn ACL. Locke threw for a season-high 359 yards and tied his best with three TDs in a 52-6 win over Purdue. Six times in 2024 Locke threw for under 200 yards and twice he threw more interceptions than TDs in 2024.

Marshall was 115th, averaging 25.6 passing attempts per game in 2024. Doege finished his career at Texas Tech in the top 10 in most passing categories. Doege and Fifita should be a work in progress, but expect Arizona to have an improved passing offense during the 2025 season.

Arizona begins the season hosting Hawaii and Weber State before Kansas State travels to Tucson in week three. Arizona should be able to learn what works best with Doege calling plays for Fifita and the offense before being tested by Kansas State to conclude its non-conference schedule.