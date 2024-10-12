Who College Gameday Picked for Arizona at BYU
Only one panelist on ESPN College Gameday chose Arizona over BYU on Saturday. FOX Big Noon Saturday was on site for Arizona at BYU Saturday morning. Arizona at BYU will kickoff at 1 PM Mountain Standard Time as the second game of a triple header on Fox.
Celebrity guest picker Kaitlin Olson, an Oregon alum, was the sole ESPN College Gameday panelist to choose Arizona. Arizona enters the game on Saturday 3-2 after losing to Texas Tech last week. BYU has started the 2024 season 5-0 after being picked 13th in the Big XII preseason media poll.
Arizona's offense versus BYU's defense could decide the outcome on Saturday. Arizona has been inconsistent offensively this season. Tyler Loop made five of his six field goal attempts last week. Arizona scored only one touchdown in the 28-22 loss to Texas Tech.
Arizona is 123rd nationally, converting only 33 percent of its red zone trips into TDs. BYU ranks 17th nationally holding opponents to TDs on 42.86 percent of their red zone trips. Arizona has to be able to score TDs on Saturday. The ESPN Gameday cast plus Olson made their picks.
Desmond Howard-"I'm going BYU. I like BYU's defense. Give me BYU."
Nick Saban-"I'm going BYU...because they play well at home and I think Arizona will have a tough time overcoming that."
Kaitlin Olson-"I feel responsible for supporting the defunct Pac-12. I'm going to go ahead and go Arizona."
Pat McAfee-"I'm going to go BYU, especially with everything going on with the quarterback (Jake Retzlaff) and religion (Retzlaff is Jewish and it's Yom Kippur)."
Kirk Herbstreit-"Cougs at home. Good defense. I am going BYU."
Inconsistency by Arizona and the 5-0 start by BYU have made the Cougars a 2.5-point favorite by Fan Duel less than three hours before kick-off. After being ranked in the Top 25 to begin the season, college football analysts have lost confidence in Arizona. Arizona has a big opportunity on Saturday at BYU.
Arizona should be confident they can win at BYU after beating Utah in Salt Lake City two weeks ago. Colorado at Arizona for homecoming next week should be another game that brings national attention. Arizona still needs three more wins this season to become bowl-eligible.