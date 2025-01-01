Who could be next for Arizona after Bryce James commitment

Arizona received its second commitment of the 2025 class from three-star shooting guard Bryce James on New Year's Day. The Wildcats are trending for a pair of five-star 2025 prospects and battling a rival for a third for 2026 who is an Arizona legacy. Arizona is on the verge of signing an elite class.

The top player to watch who Arizona is pursuing is 6'8 power forward Koa Peat. On3 ranked Peat as the sixth prospect, third PF and top player in Arizona out of Gilbert, Perry in the 2025 class. Arizona is currently the favorite to receive a commitment from Peat per On3 at 26.1 percent. Arizona State is second at 13.9 percent.

Five-star prospect Brayden Burries is the 12th prospect, top combo guard and second-ranked player in California out of Riverside, Roosevelt. On3 projects Arizona as the favorite to receive a commitment from Burries at 33.2 percent. USC is second at 14.8 percent.

Burries averaged 24.8 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a junior in 2023-24. Roosevelt is the number one ranked team nationally by Max Preps. Burries led Roosevelt to consecutive titles recently in holiday tournaments and secured the MVP in the Classic at Damien.

The third 2025 five-star prospect to watch is Alijah Arenas who is the son of Arizona legend Gilbert Arenas. Arenas is the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the second-ranked shooting guard and the third-ranked player in California out of Chatsworth High School.

Arenas has averaged 31.7 points per game, 31.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.4 SPG and 1.1 blocks. The potential of Arenas and Bryce James playing together would be intriguing to see Gilbert and Lebron sitting courtside at McKale Center. Commitments from Arenas, Burries or Peat would be significant for Tommy Lloyd.

Arizona currently has the 49th-ranked 2025 class with five-star small forward Dwayne Aristode and James. Commitments from Burries and Peat would give Arizona the third-ranked 2025 class nationally behind Duke and Houston. The spring National Signing Period is April 16–May 21.