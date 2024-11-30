Who ESPN Gameday picked for Arizona at Arizona State
Arizona will conclude its regular season attempting to keep Arizona State out of the Big XII Championship game. The Wildcats bring a two-game winning streak into the 98th Territorial Cup on Saturday. Arizona set several program records during a 59-23 win in Tempe in 2023.
Arizona and Arizona State have completely flipped where they were entering the 2023 Territorial Cup. Arizona State finished 3-9 in 2022 and 2023. The Wildcats enter the game on Saturday 4-7 after a break through 10-3 2023 season. Arizona has halted Arizona State conference championship hopes multiple times in Territorial Cup history.
Junior wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan will play his last game for Arizona before leaving for the 2025 NFL Draft. McMillan set the Arizona career record with 3,355 receiving yards last week during a 49-28 loss at TCU. McMillan passed his position coach Bobby Wade who had 3,351 receiving yards from 1999-2002.
This will also be the last game for Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita playing with McMillan. Fifita and McMillan have a history of playing together that dates back to middle school. Sophomore WR Chris Hunter has emerged in the last three weeks with 24 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
Desmond Howard- Tough game for Arizona State on the road but I like um the wide receiver Tyson to have a big game I'm going Sun Devils.
Nick Saban- I like Arizona State here too. Sam Levitt has been one of the best... freshmen in the country playing quarterback for Arizona State you know I love Skattebo. I'm taking Arizona State.
Pat McAfee-they both only gotten better as the season gone on as well and what happened at the end of last week's game, with Coach Dillingham a lot to improve on. So I think they're not taking this week off. I think Arizona State continues their Journey to the Big 12 Championship.
Tyler Toney Dude Perfect-Celebrity guest picker- I've got Arizona State as well. Their mascot's name is Sparky. We've got our own Sparky at Dude Perfect give me Arizona State.
Lee Corso- Arizona State was picked last in the Big 12...and they (are) first now Arizona State making it.
Kirk Herbstreit- They got to get it done, but Kenny Kenny Dillingham's done an amazing job....think Arizona's going to be so focused on stopping Skattebo. I think it's Sam Levitt...and I think his ability to throw the football give them balance. Sorry guys I couldn't save you couldn't save the graphic.