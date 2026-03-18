Why Arizona is the No. 1 seed you can trust in the NCAA Tournament

Arizona is healthy and on a nine-game winning streak entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Arizona, Duke, Florida and Michigan are the number one seeds in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Duke and Michigan enter the 2026 NCAA Tournament with injuries and Florida lost 91-74 to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament semifinal.

Arizona has been the most consistent team throughout the 2025-26 season among the consensus from the national college basketball analysts. The eight-man Arizona rotation features seven players averaging at least 9.0 points per game and five posting double figures.

Duke will be without point guard Caleb Foster for most, if not all, of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Center Patrick Ngonba will miss at least the first round game against Siena and might not be ready for the second round, per Duke head coach Jon Scheyer.

Duke enters the NCAA Tournament with 11 consecutive wins and has not lost two in a row during the 2025-26 season. Without Foster and potentially Ngonba out for the first two rounds, Scheyer stated he is concerned about playing a seven-man rotation.

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Michigan will be without backup point guard L.J. Cason, who is out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and star forward Yaxel Lendeborg injured his ankle on Sunday in the Big 10 Championship Game loss to Purdue, but is not expected to miss any time.

Vanderbilt ended a 12-game Florida winning streak in the SEC Tournament semifinal. The Florida frontcourt got in foul trouble and the Gators made five out of 17 three-point shots against Vanderbilt. Tyler Tanner scored 20 points on eight out of 10 from the field and had eight assists for Vanderbilt.

Duke is vulnerable because of their injuries and being in the East Region that features six other programs that have won an NCAA Championship and a seventh in St. John's with head coach Rick Pitino, who won titles at Kentucky and Louisville.

1️⃣ in the West pic.twitter.com/8oYKf0B0g1 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

Michigan is vulnerable with Cason being out for the remainder of the season, the prospect of Lendeborg not being completely healthy and no true backup point guard. Like Duke, Michigan has not lost consecutive games during the 2025-26 season.

Florida needs its backcourt to play at a high-level to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona held Florida starting guards Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee to 8-26 from the field and 3-13 on three-point attempts combined in a 93-87 win in the season opener.

Arizona has been able to rely on different players to produce throughout the season. Balance and continuing to dominate inside will be why Arizona could be the number one seed to trust the most entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament.