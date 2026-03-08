Why Arizona start at Colorado led Tommy Lloyd to stay with 8-man rotation

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd contemplated playing more players when the Wildcats fell behind Colorado 36-25 in the first half on Saturday. The Wildcats finished the first half with an 11-2 run and trailed 38-36 at halftime. Lloyd discussed why he chose to remain with his eight-man rotation.

In addition to the traditional eight-man rotation Arizona has played this season, center Sidi Gueye and guard Evan Nelson received playing time when forwards Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat missed four and 3.5 games in February, respectively.

Lloyd ultimately decided it was best to let the eight Arizona rotation players figure out how to get back into the game. Teams rarely expand their rotation late in the season. As the NCAA Tournament nears, some teams shorten their rotations.

The eight players in the primary Arizona rotation received at least six minutes of playing time in the first half. Peat kept Arizona in the game with 19 points and Brayden Burries had nine. Aristode played 12 minutes and Anthony Dell'Orso 17 in the entire game versus Colorado with the other six in the rotatio playing 20.

"I had...a few plans...to change our rotation, play more guys...When I saw the way we came out...a little bit flat...it was more important that we figured out how to dig back in the game and be able to draw on that rather than...play some other guys....We've rode hard with these eight guys...Our energy is good right now. Once we...got it figured out...we were pretty good....It's important for us to understand as you head into the postseason...you're going to have games...where you're playing against a team that's... playing really good...maybe your energy's not quite where you want it to be...you got to be able to dig deep and respond...I was really proud of our guys effort...hopefully it was a lesson learned. " Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

A valuable learning experience

Arizona has rarely trailed by double digits during the 2025-26 season, especially on the road. Having to figure out how to get back into the game, on the road, in front of a hostile crowd, will be valuable for Arizona in the Big XII and NCAA Tournaments later this month.

The crowds at the Big XII Tournament in Kansas City will primarily depend on Arizona's opponent. Projected to play in the NCAA Tournament in San Diego for the first two rounds and San Jose if they advance to the regionals. Arizona should have the crowd behind them.

Arizona had a significant crowd in Boulder on Saturday night. The Wildcats still came out flat to begin the game. It took Arizona almost the entire first half to get back in the game. The five Arizona starters played double-digit minutes in the first half. Point guard Jaden Bradley played 19 first-half minutes and 34 for the game.

"You got to be able to dig deep and respond."



Tommy Lloyd on Arizona's response to a "spirited" Colorado team. pic.twitter.com/7BTwwZDoEF — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) March 8, 2026

Bradley was scoreless but had four rebounds and six assists. After Peat dominated the first half, Burries scored 22 of his career 31 points in the second half as Arizona outscored Colorado 53-41. Colorado pushed throughout the second half as Arizona took control, but the Wildcats always had an answer.

Arizona shot 70.4 percent in the second half and made four of its five three-point attempts. The Wildcats had a 19-10 rebounding advantage and outscored the Buffaloes 30-14 in points in the paint in the second half. Arizona figured out how to get back in the game against Colorado by relying on what has led to a 29-2 record.

The Big XII and NCAA Tournaments will present different challenges. Unless Arizona plays Texas Tech in the Big XII Tournament, the Wildcats will play a team they have defeated this season. In the NCAA Tournament, Arizona will play teams it likely did not play. Figuring out those challenges is critical to postseason success.