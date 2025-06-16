Why ESPN states Carter Bryant has the best frame in 2025 NBA Draft

Jeremy Woo of ESPN named Carter Bryant as having the best frame among "2025 NBA draft superlatives: Best at shooting, defense, more" in an article posted on the Mothership on Saturday. Bryant is projected as the 14th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the most recent ESPN NBA Mock Draft.

The length Bryant has, his versatility to guard three to four positions and his shooting ability are why he is projected as a potential late lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Bryant projected as a 2025 NBA first-round pick, is more about his future potential than the production he had during his one season at Arizona.

Bryant has ideal size for a modern NBA wing. The ability to add more mass to what is already being considered the perfect frame is another reason scouts have high grades on Bryant. Scouts like the size, strength and quickness Bryant bring to the next level.

Bryant's offensive prowess is primarily his ability as a spot-up shooter with clean mechanics and a high release point and as a rim runner. Bryant has to develop the ability to create his own shot more frequently. Despite criticisms of Bryant not getting more playing time, he was still one of the lowest producers on Arizona per 40 mintues played.

"Best frame: Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Top 100 ranking: No. 12



Bryant is built sturdy, standing around 6-foot-8...with a 6-11¾ wingspan, broad shoulders and weighing 215 pounds. His picturesque basketball body has been a selling point for scouts throughout the season. Though his length isn't off the charts, the projectability of his frame, which scouts believe has room to add more muscle, is a big part of his appeal: It's not just that he's a solid 3-and-D prospect; he also might be able to legitimately guard 2s, 3s and 4s as he continues to fill out." Jeremy Woo, ESPN

Woo projects Bryant as filling the biggest need for San Antonio as the 14th pick and the best value at that slot in the 2025 NBA Draft. The consensus on Bryant is he will need to develop to become a high-impact player in the NBA. Adding more muscle and the ability to create off the dribble are where Bryant needs the most development.

Woo observed, "Bryant makes sense as a priority addition for teams such as the Spurs with playoff aspirations." San Antonio would provide Bryant a chance to earn minutes with a young team seeking its first playoff appearance since 2019 and to develop and grow a young corps that can improve together.