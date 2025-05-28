Why Jonah Savaiinaea is Miami Dolphins' only unsigned 2025 NFL draftee

Former Arizona offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea is the only one of the eight 2025 Miami Dolphins draftees to remain unsigned. Several media outlets reported the Houston Texans signing second-round pick Jayden Higgins, who was selected 34th overall, to a four-year guaranteed contract could impact negotiations throughout the NFL.

Savaiinaea was selected 37th overall in the second round by Miami. Higgins was the first 2025 NFL second-round pick to sign a contract. Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who also received a four-year, $11.8 million fully guaranteed contract. No other 2025 NFL second-round picks have signed contracts.

ESPN projects Savaiinaea as the starting right guard for Miami in 2025. Savaiineae is slotted into a four-year $11.3 million contract with a $4.9 million signing bonus. The NFL collective bargaining agreement stipulates where and how long a player can sign a contract for, but teams can reportedly determine if it is guaranteed.

Savaiinaea is represented by Ryan Williams, who also represents Tua Tagovailoa, per Miami Dolphins on SI. Only first-round NFL Draft picks have traditionally received guaranteed contracts. Miami signed their first-round pick, 13th overall, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, to a four-year, $22 million guaranteed contract.

Savaiinaea took part in the Miami OTAs despite being unsigned. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, who used to be a college football reporter for ESPN, stated, "In today's NFL collective bargaining climate, nobody worries about that anymore. It will get done."

According to NBC Sports, the 30 unsigned second-round picks compare to 26 in the other six rounds combined. The rookie wage scale in the NFL was created to eliminate drawn-out negotiations and bonuses provided to first-year players before they play a snap in the NFL.

Per USA Today, "Increases in rookie salaries are determined each year by the growth of the NFL's overall salary cap." USA Today further explained what goes into a contract for each NFL rookie that includes incentives and signing bonuses.