WVU 3rd and 4th down conversions costly for Arizona
Arizona continued to be poor defensively on third and fourth down in its 31-26 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. West Virginia converted seven of its 16 third-down conversions and all four of its attempts on fourth down. Arizona played well enough defensively to force 16 third-down attempts.
The inability of Arizona to get off the field on third and fourth down led directly to the loss to West Virginia. The first three touchdowns for West Virginia came on fourth down. Earlier in the season Arizona stopped Utah on fourth down inside their own 10 twice during the first half in a 23-10 win in Salt Lake City.
Arizona entered week nine 91st nationally allowing opponents to convert 40.86 percent of their third down attempts. Opponents only converted four of 15 on fourth down for 35.71 percent which was 19th nationally entering week four. After West Virginia was 4-4 on fourth down, Arizona is 52nd nationally allowing 50 percent.
The biggest third-down conversions for West Virginia came on their final drive. Jaheim White had a three-yard run for West Virginia on third and two from their own 32 with 3:02 remaining. On the next set of downs after an Arizona timeout Nicco Marchiol hit Jaylen Anderson for nine yards with 2:08 left in the game.
"That's a killer right cuz we had that third and nine there. With two we had two (minutes) left maybe in the game. If we could have gotten off the field that would have given us a chance to have a nice clock drive. We had plenty of time. We had the two-minute warning coming, that's why I was burning those timeouts before that to try and get them stopped before the two-minute warning...to stop the clock. "- Arizona head coach Brent Brennan
The last third down conversion came from the West Virginia 39 yardline with 2:08 remaining. The two-minute timeout came after the play and West Virginia was able to take a knee and run the clock out after that. Situational football has been an issue for Arizona offensively and defensively in 2024.
Arizona has allowed opponents to convert over 40 percent of their third down attempts five times this season. FCS Northern Arizona, Texas Tech and BYU are the only 2024 Arizona opponents under 40 percent on third down. Texas Tech beat Arizona 28-22 and BYU won 41-19.