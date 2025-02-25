Zona Zoo apologizes to BYU for fan behavior after Arizona's loss on Saturday

Following an apology from athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois on Sunday, the Arizona student section, the Zona Zoo apologized on Monday via social media for derogatory chants towards BYU after their win on Saturday night at McKale Center. The release via social media acknowledges that actions were unacceptable.

"We have taken steps on our end to address the situation internally to prevent future incidents like this from ever happing(sic) again" per the release. Negative comments were made towards BYU and the Latter-Day Saints faith. The release also apologized to the BYU student section.

It was also acknowledged some student-athletes as well as "members of our Wildcat family" are LDS members and that it is a top goal for all students to feel accepted at welcomed by the University and Zona Zoo leadership. The letter concluded by encouraging all students to think about their intent and impact with all words and actions.

Arizona won 85-74 at BYU on February 4 without any reported incidents. Arizona hosts BYU's in-state rival Utah on Wednesday night. According to a survey by the student newspaper, The Daily Utah Chronicle, 54.1 percent of the student body at Utah was raised as LDS and 35.92 percent currently identify in the faith.

A statement from our Leadership Team in regards to Saturday’s Men’s Basketball game: pic.twitter.com/sO2VsDlBtD — ZonaZoo 🐻⬇️ (@ZonaZooOfficial) February 24, 2025

With Utah the next opponent for Arizona on Wednesday night, expect the Zona Zoo to be closely monitored. Some of that will likely come from the Zona Zoo leadership. The story about the chants from the crowd to BYU became a national story, making a competitive game.

Arizona is currently 18-9 overall and 12-4 in second place in the Big XII. BYU is 19-8 overall and 12-6 in fifth place the Big XII. Arizona and BYU would currently be on the opposite sides of the bracket for the Big XII Tournament and not play unless they both advanced to the championship game or in the unlikely event, meet in the NCAA Tournament.