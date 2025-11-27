1 Key Arizona players doubtful and 2 others questionable at Arizona State

Defensive tackle Tia Savea is doubtful and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and running back Quincy Craig are questionable at Arizona State on Friday. Savea was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on the Big XII Thursday player availability reporting update.

Arizona will be without cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive tackle Jordan Brown are listed as out on the Wednesday player availability reporting update. Several other Arizona players, including linebacker Myron Robinson and right tackle Tristan Bounds, are out for the season.

Arizona State removed running Grayson Ridgon and wide receiver Jalen Moss from the injury report after they were listed as probable on Wednesday. Sun Devils' star receiver Jordyn Tyson is probable for Friday. Tyson is the most prominent Arizona State player on the injured list.

Defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. is the only key player listed as out for Arizona State. Bimage is a reserve with 12 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and two pass breakups this season. Like Arizona, the list does not include Arizona State players who are out for the season.

Adapting the with injured players out

Savea will likely be out for the third consecutive game. Cole and Craig missed the win over Baylor on Saturday after playing in the first ten 2025 Arizona games. With Groves-Killebrew out and Cole questionable, Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes are likely to have an increase in snaps at CB.

Dansby had three tackles, two passes defended, and a fumble recovery versus Baylor. Garnes had two tackles and a pass breakup against Baylor. Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales will likely get creative with the potential of being without two CBs.

The Big XII will issue player availability reporting updates on Thursday at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time on Thursday and a final gameday on Friday, 90 minutes before kickoff, at 5:30 PM MST on Friday. Arizona at Arizona State will kick off on Friday at 7 PM MST.