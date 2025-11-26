Arizona might get 3 key players back from injury against Arizona State

Arizona cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, defensive tackle Tia Savea and running back Quincy Craig are listed as questionable on the initial Big XII player availability reporting update for the game at Arizona State on Friday night. Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown remain out.

Arizona linebacker Myron Robinson and right tackle Tristan Bounds are out for the season and not listed on the initial Big XII player availability reporting update, per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star. Cole, Craig and Savea were all out against Baylor on Saturday.

Cole and Craig both played in the first ten 2025 Arizona games. Savea missed the Arizona wins over Cincinnati and Baylor in the last two weeks. Arizona held Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson to 162 passing yards last week with Cole and Groves-Killebrew out.

Dalton Johnson had 18 tackles and a 0.5 tackle for loss and Genesis Smith had 16 tackles, 1.0 TFL and a forced fumble as the safeties picked up for the loss of Cole and Groves-Killebrew. Defensive back Treydan Stukes had seven tackles and an interception.

Arizona right tackle Tristan Bounds and freshman linebacker Myron Robinson have been ruled out for the season, so they’re not listed on the Territorial Cup availability report.



CB Jay’Vion Cole, RB Quincy Craig and DT Tia Savea are questionable. pic.twitter.com/gMo0Xhuay9 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 26, 2025

With Craig out against Baylor, Ismail Mahdi ran 14 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and Kedrick Reescano had 13 carries for 46 yards and three scores. Craig is fourth on Arizona in carries behind Mahdi, quarterback Noah Fifita and Reescano.

If Savea can play, he would be a big boost to an Arizona run defense that is 74th nationally allowing 149.82 yards per game. Arizona State is 24th nationally, averaging 197.00 rushing YPG. Savea leads Arizona defensive linemen with 30 tackles, 3.0 TFLs and a 0.5 TFL.

Defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. is the only key Arizona State player listed as out based on the Sun Devils' depth chart. Wide receivers Jordan Tyson, a projected first-round pick and reserve Jalen Moss are probable and the only key Arizona State players on the injury report.

The next player availability reporting update will be posted on Wednesday night at 8 PM Mounntain Standard Time. Player availability reporting updates will also be posted on Thursday night at 8 PM MST and 90 minutes before kickoff which is 5:30 PM MST on Friday,.